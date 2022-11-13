Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
WSJ: Western officials divided on need to push Kyiv into peace talks with Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 13, 2022 11:02 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the Wall Street Journal, senior U.S. and EU officials believe that an opportunity for peace talks may appear in the coming weeks or months after Ukraine successfully recaptured the southern city of Kherson.

However, the need for such talks remains in question.

The U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that it is “our job to put them in the best position on the battlefield,” and there is an opportunity for diplomacy, “they’re in the best position at the bargaining table.”

Two unnamed European diplomats said Sullivan recommended that President Zelensky and his team think about “realistic demands and priorities for negotiations,” including reconsidering the goal to regain the Crimean peninsula, which Russia illegally occupies since 2014.

Attempts to bring Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table were also fueled by the fears of some Western countries that their arms stocks were being depleted at an “unreasonable rate,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
