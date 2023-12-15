Skip to content
Edit post

World Bank to provide Ukraine with additional $1.3 billion in financial support

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 15, 2023 1:13 PM 2 min read
The World Bank Group headquarters in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The World Bank will provide Ukraine with an additional $1.34 billion in financial aid through a combination of grants and loans, according to a press release published on Dec. 14.

The funding is part of the Public Expenditures of Administrative Capacity Endurance program (PEACE) in Ukraine, designed to support the country's social and humanitarian expenditures.

PEACE funds are used to "provide support for the payment of pensions for the elderly, grants to internally displaced persons, and wages for teachers, first responders, and emergency services staff."

The PEACE project in Ukraine was established in June 2022 to help the country in supporting around 13 million beneficiaries.

The bulk of the funds ($1.08 billion) announced on Dec. 14 comes from a World Bank loan backed by the Japanese government.

"Financial assistance from international partners gives us the opportunity to ensure the macro-financial stability of Ukraine and direct all internal resources to the needs of our army," said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"We are grateful to our partners for their solidarity and support!"

As of Dec. 14, the World Bank has facilitated more than $39 billion in financing for Ukraine, along with support from other countries.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:21 PM

Border Guard: Polish truckers unblock last crossing at Ukraine border.

Earlier the same day, Polish truckers ended their blockade of two other checkpoints — Korczowa-Krakovets and Hrebenne-Rava Ruska, meaning the border is now fully unblocked. This followed an agreement between Warsaw and the Polish truckers, who said they would end their border blockade until March 1.
10:16 PM

Police raid homes of independent journalists in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz authorities ordered the detention of 11 independent journalists and conducted searches of their homes on Tuesday. According to attorney Zamir Zhooshev, the journalists are now held in custody for 48 hours, before the court decides to release them or to extend the detention.
9:41 PM

Zelensky meets presidents of Singapore, Rwanda for the first time.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the leaders of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and Rwanda, Paul Kagame, for the first time on the sidelines of the Davos forum on Jan. 16, as well as with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Zelensky wrote on the social media platform X.
8:12 PM

Russian attack on Kherson Oblast village injures 2, another strike targets rescuers.

Russian forces struck the village of Tiahynka in Kherson Oblast on Jan. 16, injuring two people, as reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor. Later the same day, a Russian attack hit a house in the village of Dniprovske near Kherson, the Interior Ministry wrote. When first responders arrived at the scene to put out the fire, Russia struck the area again.
7:43 PM

Media: Money transfers from Russia to Turkey close to standstill.

Turkish exporters have faced an almost complete halt of money transfers from their Russian clients since Jan. 1 as they were either returned or rejected by banks, which has led to serious disruptions in trade between the two countries, Turkish media outlet Ekonomim reported on Jan. 16, citing anonymous sources.
