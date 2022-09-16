Western politicians appalled by mass burial site in liberated Izium.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said the bloc is "deeply shocked" by the mass graves with more than 440 bodies discovered in the city by the Ukrainian authorities. “Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has been leaving a trail of blood and destruction across Ukraine,” he said. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the Izium atrocities may be interpreted as war crimes, and there is a need to “build the evidence and document the atrocities that have been committed.”