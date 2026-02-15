Russia revives election-day truce offer, proposes UN rule for Ukraine

Russia is ready to halt strikes on Ukraine for a single day of voting, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in a Feb. 15 interview with the state-controlled news agency TASS, saying President Vladimir Putin's earlier proposal to pause strikes on election day "remains valid."

The remarks followed President Volodymyr Zelensky's comments at the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 14 that Ukraine would be ready to hold elections after at least two months of a ceasefire. Zelensky also said Ukraine could "announce a ceasefire for Russians" if Russia were to hold elections itself.

Galuzin accused Kyiv of failing to hold elections, though Ukrainian law prohibits national voting under martial law imposed after Russia launched its full-scale invasion. He also called Zelensky "illegitimate" and suggested Kyiv could manipulate voting procedures.

He went further, proposing "temporary external governance" for Ukraine under the UN, which he said would allow elections and bring to power a government with which Russia could sign a peace treaty.

"We are ready to discuss temporary external governance of Ukraine under the UN," he said.

"Such a step would allow for democratic elections to be held in Ukraine and bring to power a capable government with which it would be possible to sign a full-fledged peace treaty and legitimate documents on the future cooperation between our two countries."

Zelensky has in recent weeks promoted the idea of holding a referendum and potentially presidential elections immediately after a ceasefire is reached to show international partners that Ukraine is serious about a potential peace deal.

The remarks came as Russia continues regular missile and drone attacks across Ukrainian . The strikes have targeted cities, civilian infrastructure, and energy facilities, contributing to a nationwide energy crisis and making 2025 the deadliest year for Ukrainian civilians since the start of the full-scale war.