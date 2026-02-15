KI logo
War

Russia revives election-day truce offer, proposes UN rule for Ukraine

2 min read
Avatar
by Tania Myronyshena
Russia revives election-day truce offer, proposes UN rule for Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky listens to a journalist's question while visiting the production facility of Quantum Frontline Industries (QFI) on February 13, 2026. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Russia is ready to halt strikes on Ukraine for a single day of voting, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in a Feb. 15 interview with the state-controlled news agency TASS, saying President Vladimir Putin's earlier proposal to pause strikes on election day "remains valid."

The remarks followed President Volodymyr Zelensky's comments at the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 14 that Ukraine would be ready to hold elections after at least two months of a ceasefire. Zelensky also said Ukraine could "announce a ceasefire for Russians" if Russia were to hold elections itself.

Galuzin accused Kyiv of failing to hold elections, though Ukrainian law prohibits national voting under martial law imposed after Russia launched its full-scale invasion. He also called Zelensky "illegitimate" and suggested Kyiv could manipulate voting procedures.

He went further, proposing "temporary external governance" for Ukraine under the UN, which he said would allow elections and bring to power a government with which Russia could sign a peace treaty.

Become a member – go ad‑free

"We are ready to discuss temporary external governance of Ukraine under the UN," he said.

"Such a step would allow for democratic elections to be held in Ukraine and bring to power a capable government with which it would be possible to sign a full-fledged peace treaty and legitimate documents on the future cooperation between our two countries."

Zelensky has in recent weeks promoted the idea of holding a referendum and potentially presidential elections immediately after a ceasefire is reached to show international partners that Ukraine is serious about a potential peace deal.

The remarks came as Russia continues regular missile and drone attacks across Ukrainian . The strikes have targeted cities, civilian infrastructure, and energy facilities, contributing to a nationwide energy crisis and making 2025 the deadliest year for Ukrainian civilians since the start of the full-scale war.

Become a member – go ad‑free

read also

Why Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid aren’t ‘revenge’ for Kyiv’s deep strike campaign
After its largest winter mass attack on Feb. 3, Russia’s Defense Ministry said the strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure were carried out “in response to terrorist attacks by Kyiv on civilian objects” in Russia. Some state media described the attack as “another act of retribution.” It’s an old story — the first mass Russian strike on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure in October 2022 was framed by Russian President Vladimir Putin as retaliation for Kyiv’s first successful strike against the
The Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
UkraineRussiaVolodymyr ZelenskyPeace talks
Avatar
Tania Myronyshena

Reporter

Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, February 15
Video
Ukraine and Russia in the Epstein files | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur examines how Ukraine appears in recently released Jeffrey Epstein files. The files reference flight arrangements for models linked to Kyiv agencies, a failed real estate deal in Lviv, and brief mentions of Ukraine’s 2019 presidential election.

Saturday, February 14
Show More

Editors' Picks