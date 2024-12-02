'We need to move faster,' Zelensky announces personnel changes in Ukrainian Armed Forces

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Dec. 2 new reshuffles in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Zelensky's statement follows General Mykhailo Drapatyi's appointment as Ukraine's Ground Forces commander.

When asked why Drapatyi has replaced Oleksandr Pavliuk, who has held the position since Feb. 11, 2024, Zelensky said the change is related to the recently presented resilience plan.

Zelenksy's resilience plan, unveiled on Nov. 19, contains several reform proposals, including those in the defense sector.

According to Zelensky, the decisions outlined in the plan are designed for "particular individuals," so changes in the Ukrainian forces will continue.

"This is not the last (personnel) reshuffle. There will be more because we need to move faster," Zelensky said during a press conference in Kyiv.

Russian losses at the front increased significantly in the fall, while Russia continued to advance in the Donetsk sector, aiming to capture the towns of Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.

In November, 45,720 Russian soldiers were wounded, killed, or captured and thus unable to continue participating in combat operations. This number is equivalent to more than three motorized rifle divisions of the Russian army, according to the Defense Ministry.

Despite that, Russian forces have taken over 600 square kilometers (232 square miles) in November alone, which is more than in the entire October, setting a new record since early 2022, Russian news outlet Agentstvo wrote on Nov. 25.