News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Donetsk Oblast, Kurakhove, Pokrovsk
Syrskyi orders deployment of more reserves to Pokrovsk, Kurakhove directions in Donetsk Oblast

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 29, 2024 3:57 PM 2 min read
Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi visited Ukrainian units deployed near the towns of Pokrovsk and Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 29, 2024. (Oleksandr Syrskyi / Telegram)
Ukrainian forces stationed near the towns of Pokrovsk and Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast will be additionally supplied with reserves, ammunition, weapons, and military equipment, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Nov. 29.

Prior to the statement, Syrskyi visited Ukrainian units in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions of the front line.

"The main goal is to personally talk to the commanders who are directly engaged in combat, to solve problematic issues and provide comprehensive assistance," Syrskyi wrote on his Telegram channel.

"We continue to deter the enemy and inflict heavy losses in manpower and equipment. I am grateful to our soldiers for their resilience and bravery in the fight against the Russian aggressor."

Ukrainian officials have increasingly raised concerns about a possible new Russian push in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the south, just as Russian forces continue to advance in the east, focusing their efforts near Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.

Russia has captured 234.79 square kilometers (90 square miles) in the past week, which is the highest number in 2024, according to the independent Russian outlet Agentstvo.

Russia's advance has picked up pace over the past months as Ukraine's military struggles to replenish its ranks, and Western arms are not flowing in as fast as Kyiv has hoped.

The outgoing Biden administration seeks to speed up materiel deliveries before Trump takes office.

Washington has provided Ukraine's forces with new capabilities to stall the Russian advance, such as long-range strikes on Russian territory or anti-personnel mines.

Can Russia sustain its war effort as ruble plummets, inflation soars?
With the purchasing power of the Russian ruble hitting the lowest point since March 2022, the economic toll of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine becomes glaring. Russia’s expanding spending on the war has fueled inflation, prompting Russia’s Central Bank to hike its interest rate to the highest le…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
3:28 PM

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 502 fallen soldiers.

The bodies of 397 soldiers were recovered from Donetsk Oblast, while 64 were brought back from Zaporizhzhia Oblast and 24 from Luhansk Oblast. Another 17 bodies were repatriated from morgues in Russia.
