Syrskyi orders deployment of more reserves to Pokrovsk, Kurakhove directions in Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian forces stationed near the towns of Pokrovsk and Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast will be additionally supplied with reserves, ammunition, weapons, and military equipment, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Nov. 29.

Prior to the statement, Syrskyi visited Ukrainian units in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions of the front line.

"The main goal is to personally talk to the commanders who are directly engaged in combat, to solve problematic issues and provide comprehensive assistance," Syrskyi wrote on his Telegram channel.

"We continue to deter the enemy and inflict heavy losses in manpower and equipment. I am grateful to our soldiers for their resilience and bravery in the fight against the Russian aggressor."

Ukrainian officials have increasingly raised concerns about a possible new Russian push in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the south, just as Russian forces continue to advance in the east, focusing their efforts near Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.

Russia has captured 234.79 square kilometers (90 square miles) in the past week, which is the highest number in 2024, according to the independent Russian outlet Agentstvo.

Russia's advance has picked up pace over the past months as Ukraine's military struggles to replenish its ranks, and Western arms are not flowing in as fast as Kyiv has hoped.

The outgoing Biden administration seeks to speed up materiel deliveries before Trump takes office.

Washington has provided Ukraine's forces with new capabilities to stall the Russian advance, such as long-range strikes on Russian territory or anti-personnel mines.