News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Defense Ministry
Russia loses almost 46,000 troops, over $3 billion worth of military equipment in November, Defense Ministry says

by Kateryna Hodunova December 1, 2024 5:44 PM 2 min read
A view of a destroyed Russian tank during the war between Russia and Ukraine at the Dovhenke village located between Izium and Sloviansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on June 22, 2023. (Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
The Russian army suffered record losses in military equipment and personnel in November in the war against Ukraine, Ukraine's Defense Ministry reported on Dec. 1.

Russian losses at the front increased significantly in the fall, while Russia continued to advance in the Donetsk sector, aiming to capture the towns of Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.

In November, 45,720 Russian soldiers were wounded, killed, or captured and thus unable to continue participating in combat operations. This number is equivalent to more than three motorized rifle divisions of the Russian army, according to the ministry.

November also saw the record broken for the enemy personnel losses in one day with 2,030, the highest figure since Feb. 24, 2022.

In November, Ukrainian forces also destroyed 307 Russian tanks, 899 armored combat vehicles, and 884 pieces of artillery.

According to the ministry's calculations, Russia's lost weapons and equipment in November is estimated to be worth over $3 billion, which is more than in September and October.

As of the morning of Dec. 1, the Russian army had lost about 742,130 soldiers, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Over the past day, Russian losses amounted to 1,730 people.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
