Zelensky appoints new Ground Forces of Ukraine commander

by Kateryna Denisova November 29, 2024 5:24 PM 2 min read
Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi. (Ukraine's General Staff/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi as Ukraine's Ground Forces commander, the president announced on Nov. 29.

Drapatyi replaced Oleksandr Pavliuk who has served in the position since Feb. 11, 2024 after then Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi had been appointed commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

"Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi successfully organized the defense in the Kharkiv sector and disrupted the Russian offensive," Zelensky said on social media, without elaborating on the reason for the reshuffle.

While initially gaining ground in May, the Russian offensive in northern Kharkiv Oblast has quickly bogged down, with Russian troops reportedly suffering heavy losses. The intensity of fighting has decreased somewhat compared to other sectors, though several reports of Russia preparing new attacks have emerged since then.

Drapatyi, 42, served as a commander of Ukraine's 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade from 2016 to 2019. He also played one of the key roles in the liberation of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast in 2014.

Drapatyi has headed the "Kharkiv" operational grouping of troops since this May and "Luhansk" operational and tactical group of forces since September. In February, Drapatyi was appointed as deputy chief of the General Staff.

Zelensky also appointed Oleh Apostol, the commander of Ukraine's 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade, as deputy commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Apostol, 37, participated in combat operations in Ukraine's east after Russia's invasion in 2014 and liberated settlements in southern Mykolaiv Oblast after the beginning of the all-out war in 2022. He is a holder of the Hero of Ukraine award.

"Both have proven their effectiveness in combat," the president said.

The reshuffle came at a critical time for Ukraine, as Moscow's forces make their fastest gains in months and North Korean troops are stationed in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

"The Ukrainian army needs internal changes to fully achieve the goals of our state," Zelensky added.

Russia reportedly loses a record 2,030 troops in one day in Ukraine
This surpasses the previous record of 1,950 set on Nov. 12. The total figure stands at 738,660.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Denisova
News Feed

3:28 PM

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 502 fallen soldiers.

The bodies of 397 soldiers were recovered from Donetsk Oblast, while 64 were brought back from Zaporizhzhia Oblast and 24 from Luhansk Oblast. Another 17 bodies were repatriated from morgues in Russia.
