Watchdog urges Zelensky to halt media intimidation, ensure press freedom

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) called on President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 19 to ensure press freedom in Ukraine and hold accountable those who intimidate journalists.

This follows growing concerns about government actions that reportedly obstruct the work of media outlets, including online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda.

In a letter, the CPJ highlighted a troubling pattern of restrictions over the past year, saying they "curtail the operations of a free press" and undermine Ukraine’s democratic values.

The organization also criticized a proposed bill in the Verkhovna Rada that could impose harsher criminal penalties for publishing information from public databases during martial law, saying that it threatens investigative journalism.

The CPJ urged Zelensky to take immediate steps to protect media independence and address these issues, emphasizing that such actions are crucial for maintaining Ukraine’s international standing.

"Any pressure on journalists is unacceptable," the letter said, calling for a commitment to ensure a free and safe environment for the press in Ukraine.

The CPJ’s appeal comes after Ukrainska Pravda accused Ukraine's President's Office in October of systematic attempts to influence its editorial policy.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) raised similar concerns earlier this year, reporting a decline in press freedom and increased state pressure on media autonomy, even as Ukraine rose slightly in RSF’s annual press freedom index.

Media watchdogs have expressed concerns that investigative journalists continue to face harassment and surveillance years after incidents that drew public and international condemnation.