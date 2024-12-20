Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Media, freedom of speech, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Watchdog urges Zelensky to halt media intimidation, ensure press freedom

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 20, 2024 5:13 PM 2 min read
A view of a room with journalists during a press conference by President Volodymyr Zelensky, as Ukraine marks one year since the large-scale invasion of Russia in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2023. (Aleksandr Gusev/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) called on President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 19 to ensure press freedom in Ukraine and hold accountable those who intimidate journalists.

This follows growing concerns about government actions that reportedly obstruct the work of media outlets, including online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda.

In a letter, the CPJ highlighted a troubling pattern of restrictions over the past year, saying they "curtail the operations of a free press" and undermine Ukraine’s democratic values.

The organization also criticized a proposed bill in the Verkhovna Rada that could impose harsher criminal penalties for publishing information from public databases during martial law, saying that it threatens investigative journalism.

The CPJ urged Zelensky to take immediate steps to protect media independence and address these issues, emphasizing that such actions are crucial for maintaining Ukraine’s international standing.

"Any pressure on journalists is unacceptable," the letter said, calling for a commitment to ensure a free and safe environment for the press in Ukraine.

The CPJ’s appeal comes after Ukrainska Pravda accused Ukraine's President's Office in October of systematic attempts to influence its editorial policy.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) raised similar concerns earlier this year, reporting a decline in press freedom and increased state pressure on media autonomy, even as Ukraine rose slightly in RSF’s annual press freedom index.

Media watchdogs have expressed concerns that investigative journalists continue to face harassment and surveillance years after incidents that drew public and international condemnation.

Zaluzhnyi releases book ‘My War,’ first in planned trilogy
“This book is about my war. First, the war with my own fears that prevent me from doing anything. Second, the war with people who prevent you from achieving your goals. And finally, the war against circumstances that become obstacles in life,” Ukraine’s former commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi sa…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.Read more
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:11 PM

Zaluzhnyi releases book 'My War,' first in planned trilogy.

"This book is about my war. First, the war with my own fears that prevent me from doing anything. Second, the war with people who prevent you from achieving your goals. And finally, the war against circumstances that become obstacles in life," Ukraine's former commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said.
7:25 AM  (Updated: )

Fire, casualties reported in Kyiv amid Russian missile attack.

Russia attacked the capital with five ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M or the North Korean KN-23 model, the Air Force said. All five missiles were reportedly shot down, with debris falling in several districts of the city.
1:19 PM

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 503 fallen soldiers.

The bodies of 403 soldiers were recovered from Donetsk Oblast, while 57 and 12 bodies were brought back from Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk oblasts. Another 31 bodies were repatriated from morgues in Russia.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.