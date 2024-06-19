Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, press freedom, Media, Journalism, Investigations
Edit post

Reporters Without Borders signal 'shrinking' press freedom in Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 20, 2024 12:14 AM 3 min read
Ukrainian and international reporters attend President Volodymyr Zelensky's press conference on April 23, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (John Moore/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Reporters Without Borders has indicated the "shrinking" of press freedom in Ukraine and called on the authorities to take measures to counteract it, according to a statement published on June 19.

Ukraine rose from 79th to 61st in the 2024 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in May.

RSF highlighted a "worrying decline" in support and respect for media autonomy and increased pressure from the state or other political actors inside Ukraine.

At least five journalists have been under surveillance or threatened because of publications on corruption since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, the statement reads.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

RSF also accused the national news agency Ukrinform of potential interference. On May 24, the Culture and Information Policy Ministry appointed Serhii Cherevatyi as the agency's director general.

Cherevatyi previously served as deputy for strategic communications to the then Commander of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group, Oleksandr Syrskyi. He later became the spokesperson for the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"A case of political interference also came to light, with the appointment of a military representative as director of the national news agency Ukrinform on May 24 and the revelation on May 29 of internal censorship, with a list of guests to be banned having been circulated to staff," the statement reads.

"And from now on, quotes and interviews with members of the armed forces must be sent three days before publication to the center for strategic military communications, according to a military decree unveiled by the media on June 12."

Such a verification period limits coverage of the war in real-time, according to RSF.

Jeanne Cavelier, head of RSF's Eastern Europe and Central Asia desk, urged Ukrainian authorities to implement recommendations from the press freedom roadmap that RSF submitted to the Ukrainian authorities in early June.

The roadmap consists of recommendations on combating impunity for crimes of violence against journalists, encouraging media pluralism and independence, ending arbitrary restrictions and discrimination regarding coverage of the war, and ensuring that those responsible for the propaganda that has incited war crimes are brought to justice.

The document also calls on Ukraine to join the International Partnership for Information and Democracy, encouraging quality journalism through the Journalism Trust Initiative and safeguarding funding for journalism.

"The pressure, threats, and interference must stop. Despite their admirable resilience after Russia launched its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the Ukrainian media landscape remains fragile," Cavelier said.

A few incidents have occurred in Ukraine over the past months, which the Ukrainian media view as mounting pressure against the press.

In April, Yevhenii Shulhat, a Slidstvo.Info journalist, published an investigation into Illia Vitiuk, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) cybersecurity chief, that led to Vitiuk's dismissal. Shulhat was reportedly later targeted by enlistment officers in retaliation.

Other incidents included the illegal surveillance of investigative outlet Bihus.Info and threats to journalist Yurii Nikolov.

Nikolov's investigations into inflated prices for food supplies and low-quality winter jackets for the military prompted the ousting of previous Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

International Press Institute sends letter to Ukrainian authorities after intimidation of journalists
″(W)e call on authorities to establish systemic safeguards that prevent SBU officials from targeting journalists or other critics in retaliation for their work, and protect journalists who report on possible misconduct or crimes by SBU officials,” the letter said.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:35 AM

CNN: Allies debating what commitment to give Ukraine on NATO membership.

The United States and allies are debating what to commit to Ukraine's NATO membership at the upcoming 75th anniversary summit in Washington, CNN reported on June 19. U.S. officials are reportedly facing criticism from European countries for not willing to go as far as countries closer to Russia would prefer.
12:22 AM  (Updated: )

Source: Investigators preparing to charge anti-corruption activist Shabunin.

Shabunin, who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a volunteer at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 and has served since then, denied the accusations and said the cases were fabricated. He believes the cases to be a political vendetta against him by the President's Office, including President Volodymyr Zelensky's deputy chief of staff Oleh Tatarov.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:14 PM

Ukraine restores ferry service with Georgia.

The sea voyage from the city of Chernomorsk in Ukraine's Odesa Oblast to Batumi in Georgia will be the first between the countries since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
8:15 PM

EU, Ukraine finalize text of security deal.

The EU is expected to join 16 countries, including the U.S., Japan, U.K., Germany, and France, that have signed similar bilateral treaties to help Kyiv repel Russia's aggression.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.