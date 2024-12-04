Controversial bill on state leaks fails to pass parliament

This audio is created with AI assistance

A bill proposing up to eight years imprisonment for accessing or disseminating confidential state register information during martial law failed to pass the parliament in its second reading on Dec. 4.

The legislation was lambasted by the media and activists as an attempt to hamper investigations into corruption and other illicit activities by officials.

The bill was sent to a repeated second reading by 229 votes, with "only" 213 voting in support of the bill, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said.

The legislation passed its first reading in January despite heavy opposition within the parliament. Its proponents argue that it is meant to safeguard sensitive information during martial law.

"This is an attempt by the authorities to hide their dirty laundry from those who most often reveal it to the world, from investigative journalists," Vitalii Shabunin, head of the nonprofit Anti-Corruption Action Center's executive board, told the Kyiv Independent earlier this week.

"This draft bill poses significant threats to freedom of speech, the work of journalists, and the protection of journalists' sources and corruption whistleblowers in Ukraine," wrote the Mediarukh (Media Movement), an informal organization of Ukrainian media, journalists and public organizations, in an open letter.

Concerns about media freedom in Ukraine mounted this year following several cases of pressure against journalists, namely against outlets investigating misconduct among state officials.