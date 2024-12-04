This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Controversial bill on state leaks fails to pass parliament

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 4, 2024 2:05 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Aug. 23, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Andrii Nesterenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A bill proposing up to eight years imprisonment for accessing or disseminating confidential state register information during martial law failed to pass the parliament in its second reading on Dec. 4.

The legislation was lambasted by the media and activists as an attempt to hamper investigations into corruption and other illicit activities by officials.

The bill was sent to a repeated second reading by 229 votes, with "only" 213 voting in support of the bill, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said.

The legislation passed its first reading in January despite heavy opposition within the parliament. Its proponents argue that it is meant to safeguard sensitive information during martial law.

"This is an attempt by the authorities to hide their dirty laundry from those who most often reveal it to the world, from investigative journalists," Vitalii Shabunin, head of the nonprofit Anti-Corruption Action Center's executive board, told the Kyiv Independent earlier this week.

"This draft bill poses significant threats to freedom of speech, the work of journalists, and the protection of journalists' sources and corruption whistleblowers in Ukraine," wrote the Mediarukh (Media Movement), an informal organization of Ukrainian media, journalists and public organizations, in an open letter.

Concerns about media freedom in Ukraine mounted this year following several cases of pressure against journalists, namely against outlets investigating misconduct among state officials.

Journalists, anti-corruption groups denounce Ukraine’s attempt to increase punishment for state leaks
Parliament was scheduled to vote on Dec. 3 on a new law proposing up to eight years imprisonment for accessing or disseminating confidential state register information during martial law, a bill that Ukrainian media and human rights organizations have urged parliament to reject on free speech concer…
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
