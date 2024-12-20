Skip to content
Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Book excerpt, Ukraine, War


Zaluzhnyi releases book 'My War,' first in planned trilogy

by Kateryna Denisova December 20, 2024 4:11 PM
Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's former commander-in-chief and current ambassador to the U.K., speaking at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) Land Warfare Conference 2024 in London, the U.K., on July 22, 2024. (Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images)


Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's former commander-in-chief and current ambassador to the U.K., released an autobiographical book titled "My War," the first part of a planned trilogy, he announced on Dec. 20.

The first part covers Zaluzhnyi's life from his childhood until the outbreak of the full-scale war.

Zaluzhnyi started writing the book in March 2023 before he was replaced as commander-in-chief by General Oleksandr Syrskyi this February. Zaluzhnyi's wife edited the copy.

"This is a storybook for young people, to whom I want to convey an important truth: everything is possible in life if you really want it. Dream and follow your dreams," Zaluzhnyi said.

"This book is about my war. First, the war with my own fears that prevent me from doing anything. Second, the war with people who prevent you from achieving your goals. And finally, the war against circumstances that become obstacles in life," he added.

Zaluzhnyi is widely popular with both the military and the broader population due to his role in leading the resistance against Russia.

According to a recent survey by the Future Research Foundation, Zaluzhnyi tops the list of trusted Ukrainians with 70.9%, leaving behind Ukraine's military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The other two books by Zaluzhnyi will be called "Our War" and "Their War," the Babel media outlet reported in October, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. The date of their release is unknown.

Sources claimed that the trilogy does not mark the start of the ex-commander political career.

The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
