Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Poland, F-16, Volodymyr Zelensky, Western aid, War
Edit post

Warsaw made 'positive decision' that will help Kyiv get F-16s faster, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 19, 2024 5:40 PM 2 min read
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk (R) stands next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) during the European Political Community meeting at Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, England, on July 18, 2024. (Hollie Adams WPA Pool/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Polish government made a "positive decision" on July 19 that will help speed up the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said without elaborating.

Zelensky's statement came a day after his meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at the fourth European Political Community summit in the U.K.

Poland, a member of a fighter jet coalition for Ukraine founded at the 2023 NATO summit in Vilnius, will not provide F-16s to Kyiv, but promised access to Polish training infrastructure and courses.

"And today, we have a positive decision from the Polish government on a specific issue, which will allow Ukraine to receive F-16 jets sooner," Zelensky wrote on X.

"I am grateful to Prime Minister Tusk for efficiently following up on our previous agreements. I am grateful to Poland for its strong support for Ukraine."

Warsaw has yet to make an official announcement following Zelensky's remarks.

Ukraine is expected to receive at least 79 F-16s from the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, and Norway, with up to 20 expected to arrive this year.

Kyiv has been calling for these U.S.-made fourth-generation jets since the very first year of the full-scale war in order to bolster its air fleet, which is otherwise made up of Soviet-made aircraft.

Despite promises by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on July 10 that the first Dutch and Danish F-16s are already on their way, no delivery has been confirmed so far.

Although some defense experts do not expect F-16s to become game-changers in the war, the jets may strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities and shield the country's population centers from Russia's daily bombardments.

Denmark and the Netherlands indicated that they would allow Ukraine to strike with F-16s inside Russia, although Copenhagen said that such a move would "depend on the circumstances."

Warsaw is considering Kyiv's proposal to shoot down Russian missiles flying toward Polish territory while they are still in Ukraine's airspace, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said earlier in July.

‘It’s been 18 months’ and F-16s have not yet arrived, Zelensky says
Ukraine is yet to receive the first of the pledged F-16 fighter jets, despite waiting for them for year and a half, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the BBC on July 18.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.