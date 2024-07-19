Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, F-16, Ukrainian Air Force, Western aid
Edit post

'It's been 18 months' and F-16s have not yet arrived, Zelensky says

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 19, 2024 10:40 AM 2 min read
USAF F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter during a high-g flypast with smoke-trails at the 1997 Dubai Airshow. (aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine is yet to receive the first of the pledged F-16 fighter jets, despite waiting for them for a year and a half, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the BBC on July 18.

The Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, and Belgium have pledged close to 80 F-16s under the fighter jet coalition launched in July 2023, with up to 20 expected to arrive this year.

Kyiv has been calling for these U.S.-made fourth-generation jets since the very first year of the full-scale war in order to bolster its air fleet, which is otherwise made up of Soviet-made aircraft.

Despite promises by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on July 10 that the first Dutch and Danish F-16s are already on their way, no delivery has been confirmed so far.

"It's been 18 months, and the planes have not reached us," Zelensky said in the interview while stressing that he is thankful for the allied support.

The president added that the fighter jets could help Ukraine push back against Russian forces and "unblock the skies."

Zelensky added that the pledged numbers are not sufficient, as Ukraine requires at least 128 planes to successfully defend itself against Russian aggression.

Although some defense experts do not expect F-16s to become game-changers in the war, the jets may strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities and shield the country's population centers from Russia's daily bombardments.

Navy Commander Oleksii Neizhpapa said that the upcoming delivery of F-16s to Ukraine will challenge Russia's "full dominance" of the skies over the Black Sea.

Denmark and the Netherlands indicated that they would allow Ukraine to strike with F-16s inside Russia, although Copenhagen said that such a move would "depend on the circumstances."

F-16s are on their way to Ukraine – here’s how they can help fight Russia
After a long wait, F-16 fighter jets are finally on their way to Ukraine. “Those jets will be flying in the skies of Ukraine this summer to make sure that Ukraine can continue to effectively defend itself against Russian aggression,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on July
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:21 PM

Zelensky meets Britain's King Charles.

President Volodomyr Zelensky met with Britain's King Charles on July 18, and in a post on social media thanked the U.K. for being "one of Ukraine's closest and most important allies."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.