'Depends on circumstances,' Danish PM says on Ukraine using F-16s to strike inside Russia

by Martin Fornusek July 12, 2024 1:49 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: An F-16 aircraft is pictured after the first delivery of Norway's old F-16 fighter aircraft to Romania at Rygge Air Force Base, Norway, on Nov. 28, 2023. (Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)
The permission for Ukraine to strike inside Russia with Danish-supplied F-16s will "depend on the circumstances," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told RFE/RL on July 12 while confirming that it will be allowed in some cases.

Copenhagen previously indicated that its F-16s, which should be already on their way to Ukraine, can be used by Kyiv to targets in Russia "within the rules of war."

When asked about the matter by an RFE/RL reporter in Washington, Frederiksen said, "You cannot put that question and expect simple answers because it all depends on the circumstances. It has to be according to international law."

"But it is possible also to reach targets outside Ukraine, yes," the prime minister added.

In addition to Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Norway have also promised to supply Ukraine with their F-16 jets. The pledged aircraft have so far amounted to 79, including 19 from Copenhagen.

The Netherlands indicated that it would allow Ukraine to strike inside Russia, while Belgium said that its F-16s are intended only for use on Ukrainian territory.

Frederiksen echoed President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement that the number of F-16s currently pledged is not sufficient in the face of Russian airpower.

"That's one of the reasons why we have built an international F-16 coalition," the prime minister said, voicing hopes that other countries will offer further assistance with training and aircraft.

Frederiksen rejected the idea that Western arms supplies could lead to an escalation, saying that the sole responsibility for the war lies with Russia and "Ukraine has the right... and the obligation to defend itself."

"And the same goes for the rest of Europe. We have to protect our continent, our values, and our people. And therefore, we have to not only defend Ukraine but also defeat the Russians," the Danish head of government said.

F-16s for Ukraine: When will they arrive and what can they do?
The General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon is an American air superiority fighter that Kyiv has begged for since the start of the full-scale invasion and is expected to finally start receiving this year. It’s a versatile workhorse of a jet that’s fought in dozens of wars and is
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Martin Fornusek
8:25 AM

Zelensky to address US governors in Utah.

The surprise visit to Utah comes after Zelensky's stay in Washington, D.C., for the annual NATO summit. The allies gathered in the U.S. capital to outline further support for Kyiv in the face of Russian aggression.
