'Depends on circumstances,' Danish PM says on Ukraine using F-16s to strike inside Russia

The permission for Ukraine to strike inside Russia with Danish-supplied F-16s will "depend on the circumstances," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told RFE/RL on July 12 while confirming that it will be allowed in some cases.

Copenhagen previously indicated that its F-16s, which should be already on their way to Ukraine, can be used by Kyiv to targets in Russia "within the rules of war."

When asked about the matter by an RFE/RL reporter in Washington, Frederiksen said, "You cannot put that question and expect simple answers because it all depends on the circumstances. It has to be according to international law."

"But it is possible also to reach targets outside Ukraine, yes," the prime minister added.

In addition to Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Norway have also promised to supply Ukraine with their F-16 jets. The pledged aircraft have so far amounted to 79, including 19 from Copenhagen.

The Netherlands indicated that it would allow Ukraine to strike inside Russia, while Belgium said that its F-16s are intended only for use on Ukrainian territory.

Frederiksen echoed President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement that the number of F-16s currently pledged is not sufficient in the face of Russian airpower.

"That's one of the reasons why we have built an international F-16 coalition," the prime minister said, voicing hopes that other countries will offer further assistance with training and aircraft.

Frederiksen rejected the idea that Western arms supplies could lead to an escalation, saying that the sole responsibility for the war lies with Russia and "Ukraine has the right... and the obligation to defend itself."

"And the same goes for the rest of Europe. We have to protect our continent, our values, and our people. And therefore, we have to not only defend Ukraine but also defeat the Russians," the Danish head of government said.