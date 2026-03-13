Featured Videos
These Ukrainians bomb Russian positions... from an office
Drone warfare has become one of the defining technologies of Russia’s war against Ukraine. The Kyiv Independent's Kollen Post and Nick Allard spent a night with a drone team from Nemesis, one of Ukraine’s elite drone units, as they carried out bombing missions against Russian positions.
These Ukrainians bomb Russian positions... from an office
Where does Ukraine's anti-corruption fight stand after Mindichgate?
The world isn’t ready for drone warfare | Ukraine This Week
Inside a Ukrainian prison for women who sided with Russia
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.