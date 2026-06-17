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Russia prepares Crimea for possible Ukrainian landings, navy spokesman says
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Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, explains how Ukraine secured its maritime corridor, pushed Russian warships away from its coast, and adapted to a new era of naval warfare shaped by drones.
Russia prepares Crimea for possible Ukrainian landings, navy spokesman says
Russia’s war has transformed North Korea | Ukraine This Week
On the last road to front-line Kostiantynivka as Russian troops enter the city
How Trump failed to force Ukraine into a bad 'peace' deal
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.