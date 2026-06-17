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Russia prepares Crimea for possible Ukrainian landings, navy spokesman says

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Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, explains how Ukraine secured its maritime corridor, pushed Russian warships away from its coast, and adapted to a new era of naval warfare shaped by drones.
Russia prepares Crimea for possible Ukrainian landings, navy spokesman says

Russia prepares Crimea for possible Ukrainian landings, navy spokesman says

Russia’s war has transformed North Korea | Ukraine This Week

Russia’s war has transformed North Korea | Ukraine This Week

On the last road to front-line Kostiantynivka as Russian troops enter the city

On the last road to front-line Kostiantynivka as Russian troops enter the city

How Trump failed to force Ukraine into a bad 'peace' deal

How Trump failed to force Ukraine into a bad 'peace' deal

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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