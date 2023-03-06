Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Monday, March 6, 2023
Photo editor

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is looking for a photo editor.


The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of 37 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.


Responsibilities:

  • Making sure the Kyiv Independent’s stories are illustrated with relevant visuals; 
  • Find and edit photos;
  • Coordinate with journalists and editors to find suitable visuals; 
  • Manage the relationship with freelance photographers, organize shootings;
  • Manage the Kyiv Independent media library and photo archive;
  • Manage the relationship with photo agencies (Reuters, Getty Images);
  • Take photos when necessary.


Requirements:

  • Have experience in photography and photo editing;
  • English language proficiency (B2-C2);
  • Based in Kyiv;
  • Knowledge of photo editing software;
  • Understand the basics of photography, visual style, and photo editing;
  • Ability to communicate complex ideas simply;
  • Ambition and eagerness to learn and grow professionally, desire to improve the Kyiv Independent’s style;
  • A devotion to the values of independent journalism and the Kyiv Independent.


We offer:

  • market-level compensation;
  • working with a young and highly motivated team, for an award-winning media startup.
  • busy but flexible work schedule.


Please submit your CV and motivation letter to jobs@kyivindependent.com. Put “Photo Editor” in the subject line of the email. The candidates with relevant skills and experience will be invited for an interview. 


Note: It’s a full-time position. Hybrid format of work is possible for this position upon agreement.

