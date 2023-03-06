The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is looking for a photo editor.
The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of 37 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.
Responsibilities:
- Making sure the Kyiv Independent’s stories are illustrated with relevant visuals;
- Find and edit photos;
- Coordinate with journalists and editors to find suitable visuals;
- Manage the relationship with freelance photographers, organize shootings;
- Manage the Kyiv Independent media library and photo archive;
- Manage the relationship with photo agencies (Reuters, Getty Images);
- Take photos when necessary.
Requirements:
- Have experience in photography and photo editing;
- English language proficiency (B2-C2);
- Based in Kyiv;
- Knowledge of photo editing software;
- Understand the basics of photography, visual style, and photo editing;
- Ability to communicate complex ideas simply;
- Ambition and eagerness to learn and grow professionally, desire to improve the Kyiv Independent’s style;
- A devotion to the values of independent journalism and the Kyiv Independent.
We offer:
- market-level compensation;
- working with a young and highly motivated team, for an award-winning media startup.
- busy but flexible work schedule.
Please submit your CV and motivation letter to jobs@kyivindependent.com. Put “Photo Editor” in the subject line of the email. The candidates with relevant skills and experience will be invited for an interview.
Note: It’s a full-time position. Hybrid format of work is possible for this position upon agreement.