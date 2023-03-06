Back

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English-language publication, is looking for a photo editor.





The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of 37 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.





Responsibilities:

Making sure the Kyiv Independent’s stories are illustrated with relevant visuals;

Find and edit photos;

Coordinate with journalists and editors to find suitable visuals;

Manage the relationship with freelance photographers, organize shootings;

Manage the Kyiv Independent media library and photo archive;

Manage the relationship with photo agencies (Reuters, Getty Images);

Take photos when necessary.





Requirements:

Have experience in photography and photo editing;

English language proficiency (B2-C2);

Based in Kyiv;

Knowledge of photo editing software;

Understand the basics of photography, visual style, and photo editing;

Ability to communicate complex ideas simply;

Ambition and eagerness to learn and grow professionally, desire to improve the Kyiv Independent’s style;

A devotion to the values of independent journalism and the Kyiv Independent.





We offer:

market-level compensation;

working with a young and highly motivated team, for an award-winning media startup.

busy but flexible work schedule.





Please submit your CV and motivation letter to jobs@kyivindependent.com. Put “Photo Editor” in the subject line of the email. The candidates with relevant skills and experience will be invited for an interview.





Note: It’s a full-time position. Hybrid format of work is possible for this position upon agreement.