Pact Overview

At the heart of Pact is the promise of a better tomorrow. A nonprofit international development organization founded in 1971, Pact works on the ground in nearly 40 countries to improve the lives of those who are challenged by poverty and marginalization. We serve these communities because we envision a world where everyone owns their future. To do this, we build systemic solutions in partnership with local organizations, businesses, and governments that create sustainable and resilient communities where those we serve are heard, capable, and vibrant.

Pact is a recognized global leader in international development. Our staff have a range of expertise in areas including public health, capacity development, governance and civil society, natural resource management, poverty, fragile states, monitoring and evaluation, small-scale and artisanal mining, microfinance and more. This expertise is combined in Pact’s unique integrated approach, which focuses on systemic changes needed to improve people’s lives.

Position Purpose

Pact seeks an experienced Data specialist for the USAID/Ukraine five-year Public Health System Recovery and Resilience Activity. The primary goal of PHS R&R is to strengthen the Government of Ukraine (GOU)`s capacity to prevent, detect and respond to public health threats; sustain critical public health services during a crisis; expand mental health support to veterans and war-affected populations; and protect the health of all Ukrainians including vulnerable and marginalized populations.

To achieve this goal, PHS R&R will work toward achieving the following four key objectives:

mitigate Covid-19 outbreaks and secondary impacts on essential health services; increase the resilience and capacity of the PH services at the regional level and below; strengthen community resilience against potential PH threats; increase the access and sustainability of mental health services for conflict-affected populations.

Under the M&E and SI Senior Advisor supervision, the data specialist will provide effective management of program data flow through the maintenance of internal electronic and paper-based recording systems and providing necessary data for program reports and deliverables.

Key Responsibilities

The data specialist is responsible for the entire cycle of program data operations, including the development of program data collection tools, providing guidance/training to subgrantees on data collections, data verification, and reporting to USAID. The data specialist is also responsible for data analysis and timely provision of information on underreporting of expected results to program staff. In addition, the data specialist will also provide the support to program staff in conduction of studies, assessments etc, including input into developing tools of data collection, data analysis, and interpretation.

Specific Duties

The specific duties to be carried out by the successful candidate are listed below:

Support project-level monitoring of PHS R&R activities through the maintenance of internal electronic and paper-based recording systems and providing necessary data for program reports and deliverables.

Review, update and maintain program data collection tools, both electronic and paper-based.

Facilitate data collection, collation, and timely reporting by partners and staff.

Develop and disseminate data collection tools and reporting forms. Provide training to partners and staff on data collection and reporting, as necessary.

Aggregate and analyze partner reports. Support partners in developing and maintaining internal data collection tools and procedures.

Conduct data analysis for internal and external reporting as per USAID and program requirements.

Store primary (source) documents on all PHS R&R-organized activities.

Conduct data verification of Partner and PHS R&R-generated data.

Develop PHS R&R primary (source) data collection documents and tracking tools, ensure their availability, and that they are updated on the shared server.

Other tasks as assigned.

Basic Requirements

Master’s degree in public health, sociology, economy, math, or related discipline.

At least three (3) years of relevant experience in monitoring and evaluation.

Experience with data collection and analyses, indicator construction, and curriculum development.

Experience of analytical notes preparation, reports on the results of data analysis, and data visualization.

Skills in working with Excel and other MS Office software, and database programs.

Skills on data visualization including proficiency in data visualization software.

Extensive experience with data management systems, including cloud-based.

Strong communication, writing, and organizational skills for monitoring and effective reporting.

Strong skills in capacity development of others.Ability to collaborate well with multiple stakeholders.

Demonstrated ability to work in complex environments and work with and between different stakeholders.

Demonstrated skills in problem solving and consensus building.

Ability to travel within Ukraine, when health and safety situation allows.

Proficiency in English and Ukrainian is required.

Preferred qualifications

Experience in the healthcare sphere, experience in working with MoH/CPH.

Extensive knowledge of and experience with USAID M&E requirements, guidelines, and tools for monitoring, evaluation, and CLA in public health interventions.

Experience in integrating gender-sensitive and socially inclusive MEL.

To apply please send a cover letter and CV to pactukraine@pactworld.org no later than Sept. 27. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Pact is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in its selection and employment practices on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, disability, genetic information, age, citizenship status, matriculation, family responsibilities, personal appearance, credit information, tobacco use (except in the workplace), membership in an employee organization, or other protected classifications or non-merit factors.