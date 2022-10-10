7 open positions for DAI to join USAID Governance and Local Accountability (HOVERLA) Activity’s team

About DAI

Project Background

DAI Global is implementing the USAID-funded Governance and Local Accountability (HOVERLA) Activity, based in Kyiv, Ukraine. This project is designed to support Ukraine’s advance in self-reliant local governance including legislative reforms, participatory strategic planning methodologies, service improvement, local economic development, civil society engagement, and capacity building of sub-national government entities. The Activity has three objectives:

Objective1: Ukraine's system of local self-governance is increasingly institutionalized and effective

Objective 2: More self-reliant subnational governance

Objective 3: Citizens play an increasingly influential role in local governance processes

DAI is seeking qualified candidates for the following positions to join USAID Governance and Local Accountability (HOVERLA) Activity’s team:

Legal Expert (Kyiv)

Junior Legal Expert (Kyiv)

Training Coordinator (Kyiv)

Civic Engagement Lead (Kyiv)

Graphic Designer (Consultant)

Communications Consultant Regional Legal/Regulatory Specialist (Zhytomyr, Lviv)

Interested candidates should submit their application through the following portal:

https://fs23.formsite.com/OLJTgx/quxlyo8hmw/index.html?1618952685727

Applications will be accepted until Oct. 20. Due to a high volume of applications received, we are unable to contact each applicant individually regarding the status of their application. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted in response to this job advertisement.