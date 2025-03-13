The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russia opposes temporary ceasefire, top Putin aide says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 13, 2025 1:34 PM 2 min read
Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov talks to journalists prior to the press conference at the Senate Palace of the Moscow's Kremlin, July 5, 2024, in Moscow, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kremlin is prioritizing a long-term settlement over a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on March 13, calling the U.S. truce proposal a "respite for the Ukrainian military."

His remarks come as U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, reportedly arrived in Moscow for talks on a proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will determine Moscow's stance on the idea of a temporary ceasefire later on March 13, Ushakov added.

"We believe that our goal is a long-term peaceful settlement, and we are striving for that, a peaceful settlement that takes into account the legitimate interests of our country and our known concerns," Ushakov said on state television.

Ushakov added that he outlined Russia's position on the ceasefire to U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

"I outlined our position that this (ceasefire) is nothing more than a temporary respite for the Ukrainian military, nothing more," Ushakov said.

Waltz and Ushakov also agreed that Ukraine's potential NATO accession cannot be part of the peace settlement debate, Putin's aide claimed.

The Trump administration has previously called Kyiv's prospects of joining the alliance unrealistic, while Russia has named a ban on Ukraine's entry as one of the key conditions in any negotiations.

Asked about Witkoff’s possible arrival in Moscow, Ushakov declined to comment, saying, "We agreed that this kind of contact would be of a closed nature."

Kyiv agreed to the U.S. proposal during negotiations in Jeddah on March 11, after which Washington resumed military and intelligence support for Ukraine.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham called for sanctions against Russia if Moscow refuses a proposed ceasefire. He promised to introduce new congressional measures targeting Russia and nations that continue to buy Russian goods, including oil, gas, and uranium.

In the past, Moscow ruled out a temporary ceasefire that would freeze the conflict along the current front lines. Russian nationalist voices and pro-war bloggers have already spoken out against the U.S.-backed proposal.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that U.S. officials are in Moscow but did not disclose Russia's position on the ceasefire proposal.

Russia presents US with demands for possible Ukraine peace deal, Reuters reports
According to the sources, Russian and U.S. officials discussed these demands during face-to-face and virtual conversations over the past three weeks.
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

