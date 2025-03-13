The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Trump's envoy Witkoff reportedly lands in Moscow as US seeks Russian agreement on ceasefire

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 13, 2025 12:07 PM 1 min read
Steve Witkoff, US special envoy to the Middle East, during an executive order signing ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, Feb. 3, 2025. (Chris Kleponis / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A plane carrying Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, has landed in Moscow, Russian pro-government media Interfax reported on March 13, citing aviation services.

Witkoff’s visit comes as the U.S. seeks Russian agreement on a proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, which Kyiv accepted during talks in Jeddah on March 11. Washington subsequently resumed military and intelligence support for Ukraine after suspending it the previous week.

The White House has not confirmed whether Trump plans to call Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the proposal.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that U.S. negotiators are traveling to Russia but declined to reveal Moscow's position on the ceasefire proposal.

U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz reportedly held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart on March 12, and Witkoff is expected to meet with Russian officials, possibly including Putin, in Moscow.

Witkoff previously traveled to Moscow in February for the release of U.S. teacher Marc Fogel from a Russian prison. Witkoff claimed he spoke directly with Putin for over three hours during his visit.

According to Reuters, some U.S. officials and analysts fear Moscow could exploit the truce to deepen divisions between Washington, Kyiv, and their European allies while regrouping for further offensives.

Russia presents US with demands for possible Ukraine peace deal, Reuters reports
According to the sources, Russian and U.S. officials discussed these demands during face-to-face and virtual conversations over the past three weeks.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

10:39 PM

30-day ceasefire deal may be struck within days, Rubio says.

"Here’s what we’d like the world to look like in a few days: Neither side is shooting at each other — not rockets, not missiles, not bullets, nothing, not artillery," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on March 12. "The shooting stops, the fighting stops, and the talking starts."
