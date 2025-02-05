Skip to content
Trump administration may present plan next week to end war in Ukraine, Bloomberg reports

by Kateryna Hodunova February 5, 2025 8:51 PM 2 min read
Donald Trump, then-Republican presidential nominee, arrives at a town hall campaign event at the Lancaster County Convention Center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, U.S. on Oct. 20, 2024. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump's team may present a plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine during the Munich Security Conference next week, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 5, citing its undisclosed sources.

Keith Kellogg, special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, is expected to present Trump's plan at the conference, Bloomberg reported, citing its sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The sources did not specify the format or the depth of the discussions after the presentation.

Kellogg confirmed his participation in the conference on X on Feb. 5, writing: "As the U.S. president's special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, I look forward to speaking about Donald Trump's goal to end the bloody and costly war in Ukraine."

"I'll meet with America's allies who are ready to work with us," he added.

Kellogg, a retired general tasked with advancing Trump's strategy in the Russia-Ukraine war, has defined the "near term" end to the war as 100 days out from the inauguration and said it was his personal and professional goal to help Trump broker a solution by that point.

Talking to Fox News on Feb. 1, Kellogg claimed that Trump has a "reliable plan" to end the war that entails "pressuring not only Moscow but also Kyiv" while offering positive initiatives for both.

Kellogg is also expected to visit Ukraine later this month for talks with Ukrainian officials.

Trump wants Ukraine’s ‘rare earths’ — What critical minerals does it actually have?
President Donald Trump came out on Feb. 3 saying he was looking to cut a deal with Ukraine by giving the war-torn country weapons and aid in return for its “rare earths and other things.” “We’re looking to do a deal with Ukraine, where they’re going to secure what we’re
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Why does Trump want Ukraine’s ‘rare earths’?

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 3 he was looking to cut a deal with Ukraine by giving the war-torn country weapons and aid in return for its “rare earths and other things.” But what exactly did Trump mean and what does Ukraine have to offer to the U.S?
US leading 'very constructive talks on Ukraine,' Trump says.

"But we are having very good talks, very constructive talks on Ukraine. And we are talking to the Russians. We're talking to the Ukrainian leadership," Donald Trump said during a press conference in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.