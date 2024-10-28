Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, North Korea, War, United States, Pentagon, Military aid
Edit post

US won't impose new restrictions on Ukraine's use of American weapons if North Korea joins war, Pentagon says

by Kateryna Hodunova October 28, 2024 8:17 PM 2 min read
Pentagon Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh holds a press briefing at the Pentagon on Jan. 26, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia, United States. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States will not introduce new restrictions on Ukraine's use of American weapons if North Korean troops engage in combat, the Pentagon said Oct. 28. following NATO's confirmation of North Korean troops' deployment to Kursk Oblast.

"A portion of those soldiers have already moved closer to Ukraine, and we are increasingly concerned that Russia intends to use these soldiers in combat or to support combat operations against Ukrainian forces in Russia's Kursk Oblast near the border with Ukraine," said Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh, as Reuters reported.

The U.S. said on Oct. 26 that North Korean troops are being dispatched to Kursk Oblast, a Russian border region facing a Ukrainian offensive.

Some 10,000 North Korean troops had been deployed to eastern Russia for training, up from an estimate of 3,000 troops on Oct. 23, according to the Pentagon.

U.S. President Joe Biden described the development as "a very dangerous."

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said already on Oct. 24 that the first units had been deployed in Kursk Oblast. Yet, the Pentagon declined to confirm that North Korean forces were already in the area.

"It is likely that they are moving in that direction towards Kursk. But I don't have more details just yet," Singh said.

Previously, Ukraine's military intelligence said that Russia is preparing to deploy 12,000 North Korean soldiers, including 500 officers and three generals. The first North Korean troops were to be deployed in the combat zone on Oct. 27 or 28, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russia and North Korea have initially dismissed the reports but recently turned to more evasive rhetoric as evidence of the troops' dispatch mounted.

Washington still prohibits Kyiv from using American-made long-range weapons to strike deep into Russia. At the same time, the U.S. is planning to provide Ukraine with an aid package of $700-800 million for the domestic production of long-range capabilities, Zelensky announced on Oct. 21.

‘Moscow is desperate’ — Expert on North Korean troops in Russia
The Kyiv Independent spoke with former U.K. Defense Attaché in Moscow, John Foreman CBE, about what this development might mean for the future of Russia’s war and the global landscape.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:46 AM

Russia's attacks kill 5 civilians in Kherson Oblast.

At least five civilians were killed and four injured in Russian attacks on Oct. 27 in Ukraine’s southern Kherson Oblast, which remains divided by the front line and frequently endures Russian artillery, drone, and missile strikes.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.