Russia to deploy North Korean troops to combat zone on Oct. 27-28, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Russia is planning to send first North Korean soldiers to a combat zone on Oct. 27-28, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 25, citing intelligence reports.

Speaking after a meeting with the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Zelensky called it an "obvious step toward escalation" that stands in contrast to "disinformation we heard from the Kremlin in recent days."

"The world can clearly see what Russia really wants, and that is to continue the war. That is why we need a principled and strong reaction from the world's leaders," Zelensky said.

He called on the West to put "tangible pressure" on both Moscow and Pyongyang to comply with the U.N. Charter and punish escalation.