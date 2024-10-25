Organizer Photo
Monthly Briefing , 25 Oct Hard choices: Ukraine’s 2025 budget and macroeconomic prospects.

Zoom 25 Oct 16:00 EET / 15:00 CEST / 14:00 BST / 09:00 EDT

register
Russia to deploy North Korean troops to combat zone on Oct. 27-28, Zelensky says

by Martin Fornusek October 25, 2024 12:44 PM 1 min read
North Korean soldiers march during a mass rally on Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang on Sept. 9, 2018 (Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Russia is planning to send first North Korean soldiers to a combat zone on Oct. 27-28, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 25, citing intelligence reports.

Speaking after a meeting with the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Zelensky called it an "obvious step toward escalation" that stands in contrast to "disinformation we heard from the Kremlin in recent days."

"The world can clearly see what Russia really wants, and that is to continue the war. That is why we need a principled and strong reaction from the world's leaders," Zelensky said.

He called on the West to put "tangible pressure" on both Moscow and Pyongyang to comply with the U.N. Charter and punish escalation.

