The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Peace Talks, Saudi Arabia, occupied Ukrainian territories
Edit post

Ukraine wasn't officially asked by US to make territorial concessions, Foreign Ministry says

by Martin Fornusek March 7, 2025 3:43 PM 2 min read
Spokesperson of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Heorhii Tykhyi attends a briefing in Kyiv.(Volodymyr Tarasov / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has not received any official proposals for territorial concessions as part of potential peace talks with Russia from the U.S. or other partners, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson said on March 7.

"We have not received such proposals," spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said during a press briefing, downplaying the significance of "certain formulations that could be heard in the media."

The Trump administration has said that both Kyiv and Moscow will have to make concessions for a successful peace deal and called Ukraine's prospects to return to pre-2014 borders "unrealistic."

Russian forces continue to occupy roughly 20% of Ukraine's territory. The Ukrainian population under Russian occupation has been subjected to systematic repression, torture, and abuse.

"We don't focus on emotions or verbal clashes right now. Diplomacy does its work, mostly quietly, outside the cameras' reach," Tykhyi said.

The comments come ahead of a meeting between U.S. and Ukrainian delegations in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 11, which will concern the framework for a potential peace agreement.

This would mark the first high-level meeting between the two sides since the heated exchange between President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance in the White House on Feb. 28. The clash soured the relationship between the two countries, leading to Washington freezing military and intelligence support for Ukraine.

According to Tykhyi, the meeting in Saudi Arabia will concern bilateral ties, strategic partnership, and a path toward peace. He reiterated that Ukraine is ready to sign a natural resources agreement with the U.S. but did not confirm whether the deal will be signed next week.

The deal's signing has been on hold since the televised quarrel between Zelensky and Trump last week. Bloomberg reported that the U.S. is newly linking the deal's signing to Ukraine committing itself to a quick truce.

‘He betrayed every one of us’ – US soldiers in Ukraine speak out after Trump’s military aid halt
Editor’s note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first names and callsigns only. American volunteer soldiers fighting in Ukraine say that they feel “betrayed” by their own country after the U.S. halted military aid…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.