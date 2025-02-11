Skip to content
US to consult allies on Ukraine peace plan, seeks Europe's arms purchases for Kyiv, media report

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 11, 2025 1:29 PM 2 min read
Retired General Keith Kellogg, former national security advisor, speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, on Sept. 22, 2020. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has paused the development of a Ukraine peace plan to hold consultations with European allies, The Telegraph reported on Feb. 10, citing undisclosed sources.

Keith Kellogg, Trump's envoy for Ukraine and Russia, reportedly assured European diplomats that NATO allies would be consulted before finalizing any proposal. He also promised to engage with European heads of state on the issue, according to the outlet.

The Trump administration is also exploring ways to continue arming Ukraine without significantly increasing U.S. spending, according to Reuters.

One approach reportedly under discussion is encouraging European allies to purchase more American weapons for Kyiv. U.S. officials, including Kellogg, are expected to raise this issue during the Munich Security Conference this week.

President Volodymyr Zelensky will lead Ukraine's delegation at the conference, where he is expected to meet with U.S. officials. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Kellogg will represent the Trump administration.

While Bloomberg previously reported that Trump's team might unveil a peace plan in Munich, Kellogg denied this on Feb. 6. Ukraine is preparing to host Kellogg on Feb. 20 following the conference, according to sources cited by RBC-Ukraine.

The Munich Security Conference comes at a critical moment for Kyiv, as Ukraine seeks to establish working relations with the new U.S. administration, which has taken a different approach to the war than its predecessor.

Kellogg has described a "near-term" resolution as achievable within 100 days of the inauguration, calling it his personal and professional goal to help Trump broker a solution within that timeframe.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
