US to announce $275 million military aid package to Ukraine, AP reports

by Dmytro Basmat November 20, 2024 5:17 AM 2 min read
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 13: U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the Classroom to Career Summit in the East Room of the White House on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. According to the White House, the summit brought 200 education and workforce leaders together with administration officials with the goal of expanding high-quality free community college programs and other educational training in high-demand fields. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. is preparing to announce a military aid package for Ukraine worth about $275 million, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Nov. 19, citing U.S. officials.

The latest aid package comes as the Biden administration rushes to deliver the remaining approximately $7 billion in military aid to Ukraine ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, amid concerns that a future Trump administration would halt weapons shipments before they reach Kyiv.

Two administration officials told Politico on Nov. 6 that the White House plans to expedite the weapons delivery ahead of the January 2025 inauguration, as Trump has previously said he would cease military aid to Ukraine unless it agrees to hold peace negotiations with Russia.

The new aid package will include HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) ammunition, artillery shells, and Javelin surface-to-air missiles, in addition to a wide range of spare parts and equipment, according to officials.

The new aid package, which is expected to be announced this week, will be provided under presidential drawdown authority, pulling weaponry from existing U.S. stockpiles. The U.S. most recently announced the delivery of a $425 million military aid package for Kyiv on Nov. 1.

Despite the president's ability to deliver existing weapons stocks through presidential drawdown authority, White House officials are concerned that the delivery of the large amount of undelivered weapons may take months to reach Ukraine — well past Trump's inauguration into office.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Oct. 30 said the U.S. has transferred to Ukraine only about 10% of the $61 billion aid approved by Congress in April 2024.

Of the $61 billion aid package, only $4.3 billion remains to pull existing weapons stocks, while a further $2.1 billion in funding remains to put weapons on contract with U.S. defense companies.

The latest military aid package comes amid a significant shift in U.S. policy as President Joe Biden authorized Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles for strikes inside Russia on Nov. 17.

Ukraine reportedly used ATACMS to strike Russian territory for first time on Nov. 19, striking a Russian military facility in Karachev, Bryansk Oblast.

Ukraine used ATACMS on Russian territory for first time, according to Moscow, media
If confirmed, this would mark the first instance of Ukraine using U.S.-made long-range missiles on Russian territory since Washington eased the restrictions last week.
Author: Dmytro Basmat
