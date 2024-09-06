The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, US aid, Ukraine, Pentagon, Brett Lloyd, Ramstein, War
Edit post

US to announce $250 million military aid package for Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek September 6, 2024 12:04 PM 2 min read
Charles Q. Brown Jr. (l), Chief of Staff of the US Armed Forces, and President Volodymyr Zelensky (r) greet each other at the Ukraine Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base next to U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. (Andreas Arnold/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sept. 6 said Washington would provide Ukraine with an additional military aid package worth $250 million.

"I'm pleased to say that President (Joe) Biden will announce today an additional $250 million security assistance package for Ukraine," Austin said during the 24th meeting of the Ramstein group in Germany.

"It will surge in more capabilities to meet Ukraine's evolving requirements." Austin did not unveil the exact contents of the new package.

For the first time in many months, President Volodymyr Zelensky is attending the Ukraine Contact Defense Group meeting in person to lobby for faster aid deliveries, namely air defense and long-range arms.

Zelensky has repeatedly said that while he is grateful for the pledged assistance, namely the $61 billion aid bill approved by U.S. Congress in April, the aid is trickling in too slowly.

The new package was announced amid worries that roughly $6 billion in the presidential drawdown authority (PDA), the chief tool for supplying defense articles to Kyiv, may expire by the end of the month.

Reuters reported that the Biden administration is leading urgent talks with U.S. Congress to save the funds before the looming deadline.

Washington unveiled its previous aid package worth $125 million on Aug. 23, consisting of HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) missiles, Javelins, anti-armor weaponry, counter-drone and counter-electronic systems, as well as 155 mm and 105 mm artillery shells.

Zelensky joins Ramstein summit to lobby for air defenses, long-range arms for Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the Ramstein airbase in Germany on Sept. 6 to take part in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:35 PM

Austrian chancellor invites Ukraine, Russia to hold peace talks in Vienna.

"Any negotiations must take place without preconditions and at eye level. Austria will be ready to support a just and lasting peace based on international law and to serve as venue for negotiations as the seat of the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe)," Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.