US to announce $250 million military aid package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sept. 6 said Washington would provide Ukraine with an additional military aid package worth $250 million.

"I'm pleased to say that President (Joe) Biden will announce today an additional $250 million security assistance package for Ukraine," Austin said during the 24th meeting of the Ramstein group in Germany.

"It will surge in more capabilities to meet Ukraine's evolving requirements." Austin did not unveil the exact contents of the new package.

For the first time in many months, President Volodymyr Zelensky is attending the Ukraine Contact Defense Group meeting in person to lobby for faster aid deliveries, namely air defense and long-range arms.

Zelensky has repeatedly said that while he is grateful for the pledged assistance, namely the $61 billion aid bill approved by U.S. Congress in April, the aid is trickling in too slowly.

The new package was announced amid worries that roughly $6 billion in the presidential drawdown authority (PDA), the chief tool for supplying defense articles to Kyiv, may expire by the end of the month.

Reuters reported that the Biden administration is leading urgent talks with U.S. Congress to save the funds before the looming deadline.

Washington unveiled its previous aid package worth $125 million on Aug. 23, consisting of HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) missiles, Javelins, anti-armor weaponry, counter-drone and counter-electronic systems, as well as 155 mm and 105 mm artillery shells.