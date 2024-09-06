Zelensky arrives in Germany for Ramstein group meeting

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the Ramstein airbase in Germany on Sept. 6 to take part in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting.

In a rare step, Ukraine's head of state is attending the 24th meeting in person to lobby for faster aid deliveries. The U.S.-led group, consisting of over 50 countries, including all 32 NATO members, was set up to coordinate allied defense deliveries to Kyiv as it faces Russian aggression.

"We need determination from our partners and the means to stop Russian aerial terror," Zelensky said on Telegram.

The Ramstein meeting is taking place just as Russia is yet again ramping up aerial strikes against Ukrainian cities, underscoring Ukraine's need for faster air defense deliveries.

As part of his visit to Germany, Zelensky is expected to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Frankfurt am Main.

On Sept. 4, Scholz said that Germany ordered an additional 17 IRIS-T air defense systems for Ukraine, Bloomberg reported. By 2026, Ukraine should receive 24 IRIS-T systems from Germany — 12 of medium-range versions and 12 short-range.