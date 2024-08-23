US to announce $125 million military aid package for Ukraine, AP reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. is preparing to announce a military aid package for Ukraine worth about $125 million, the Associated Press reported on Aug. 22, citing unnamed American officials.

The new package will include new HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) missiles, Javelins, anti-armor weaponry, counter-drone and counter-electronic systems, as well as 155 mm and 105 mm artillery shells, AP reported, citing its sources.

The sources spoke to AP on the condition of anonymity, as the aid package has not been publicly announced.

The package is expected to be announced as early as Aug. 23, ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day on Aug. 24.

On June 1, the U.S. gave Ukraine permission to use American-supplied weapons, including HIMARS rockets, to strike targets in Russia located near the border with Kharkiv Oblast, and over the past months, Ukraine's armed forces have used U.S.-supplied weapons to strike targets inside Russia.

Washington still prohibits Ukraine from using ATACMS and other long-range U.S.-supplied weapons for strikes deeper inside Russia, according to U.S. officials.

The new military package will come from Presidential Drawdown Authority, a mechanism that allows the president to deliver weaponry to allies from current U.S. stockpiles.

In April, the U.S. passed a long-awaited $61 billion aid package, with much of it covering military aid.

Most recently, the U.S. provided Ukraine with a $125 million aid package on Aug. 9.















