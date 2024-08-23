Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, US aid, Military aid, War
Edit post

US to announce $125 million military aid package for Ukraine, AP reports

by Dmytro Basmat August 23, 2024 3:21 AM 2 min read
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin talks to the media at the seventh gathering of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein air base in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, on March 19, 2024. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The U.S. is preparing to announce a military aid package for Ukraine worth about $125 million, the Associated Press reported on Aug. 22, citing unnamed American officials.

The new package will include new HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) missiles, Javelins, anti-armor weaponry, counter-drone and counter-electronic systems, as well as 155 mm and 105 mm artillery shells, AP reported, citing its sources.

The sources spoke to AP on the condition of anonymity, as the aid package has not been publicly announced.

The package is expected to be announced as early as Aug. 23, ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day on Aug. 24.

On June 1, the U.S. gave Ukraine permission to use American-supplied weapons, including HIMARS rockets, to strike targets in Russia located near the border with Kharkiv Oblast, and over the past months, Ukraine's armed forces have used U.S.-supplied weapons to strike targets inside Russia.

Washington still prohibits Ukraine from using ATACMS and other long-range U.S.-supplied weapons for strikes deeper inside Russia, according to U.S. officials.

The new military package will come from Presidential Drawdown Authority, a mechanism that allows the president to deliver weaponry to allies from current U.S. stockpiles.

In April, the U.S. passed a long-awaited $61 billion aid package, with much of it covering military aid.

Most recently, the U.S. provided Ukraine with a $125 million aid package on Aug. 9.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv launches counterattack in Kharkiv Oblast, reportedly advancing 2 square km
Key developments on Aug. 22: * Ukraine launches counterattack in Kharkiv Oblast, advancing 2 square km, brigade says * Ukraine hits train ferry at Kavkaz port in Krasnodar Krai, Russia claims * Ukrainian official rejects Putin’s accusations of attempted attack on Kursk nuclear plant * Russia bu…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk





Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:08 AM

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast kill 2, injure 3.

Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in the village of Esman in Sumy Oblast, killing two people and injuring another, the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported. Two other people were also injured in similar attacks on communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 22.
11:00 PM

Zelensky tasks government to approve veterans policy strategy.

"The key meaning of this policy is heroes. This is respect for the defenders of Ukraine, their protection, real support, effective, without bureaucracy and equally with respect, with the opportunity to further realize themselves for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians, for their own development, for the sake of their family, their community, our entire state," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.