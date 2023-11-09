Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Reuters: India saves $2.7 billion by buying discounted Russian oil

by Martin Fornusek November 9, 2023 11:11 AM 2 min read
The Russian company Tatneft at work in an oil field in Tatarstan on June 4, 2023. (Alexander Manzyuk / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

India saved approximately $2.7 billion in the first nine months of 2023 by importing discounted Russian oil, Reuters reported on Nov. 8, citing Indian government data.

The South Asian country replaced Europe as the main buyer of Russian seaborne crude, Reuters noted, as the West is seeking to wean itself off Russia's supplies following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

India imported almost 70 million metric tons of Russian oil from January to September, an equivalent to 1.85 million barrels per day, the country's Commerce Ministry data shows.

The comparably cheaper average price of Russian supplies for that period – $525.60 per metric ton, including shipping and insurance – allowed New Delhi to decrease imports from the Middle East.

For example, the price of Iraqi oil of comparable quality averaged at around $564.46 for the January-September period, Reuters noted. By replacing Iraq with Russia as the leading oil source, India saved around $2.7 billion for the first nine months of this year, the news agency's calculations show.

Following Western sanctions on Russian oil, Moscow has been shifting focus to other markets like India, offering its supplies at a reduced cost. However, October saw the level of Indian imports decrease somewhat, as the discount levels began to even with other suppliers.

Oil prices are expected to rise as Russia and Saudi Arabia, another major exporter, said they will restrict their crude output until the end of the year.

Venezuelan opposition leader: Ukraine will never convince Latin, African autocrats
Russia is infamous for its malign influence in Latin America – from pouring billions of dollars to help local dictators stay in power and spreading its propaganda to committing crimes against civilians through the hands of private military companies. It is also widely assumed that Russian propagand…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.