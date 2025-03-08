US shares intelligence with Ukraine for defense, not for attacks on Russian troops, CNN reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. continues to share some intelligence with Ukraine to assist with defense operations, but not for attacks on Russian troops, CNN reported on March 7, citing two anonymous defense officials.

According to the sources, Washington aims to avoid being seen as directly supporting strikes on Russia. However, the U.S. is not withholding information that could enhance Ukraine's defensive capabilities.

The significant cutting back on U.S. intelligence sharing to Ukraine is part of the Trump administration’s position to pressure Kyiv into quick negotiations with Russia.

The sources also confirmed that Starlink, which the Ukrainian military relies on, is still operating in Ukraine as before.

Starlink is owned by SpaceX, a company belonging to billionaire Elon Musk.

Musk, a key ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, has drawn scrutiny at home and abroad over his repeated inflammatory comments regarding Ukraine.



