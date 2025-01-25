paint paint
Curated theft

Investigating the largest theft in Europe since WW2 World War II.

watch now Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, US assistance to Ukraine, Russia, Marco Rubio, Military aid
Edit post

US diplomats push for exemption on Ukraine aid amid 90-day freeze, FT reports

by Olena Goncharova January 25, 2025 10:30 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. The U.S. Capitol dome is seen through American and Ukrainian flags on the East Plaza of the U.S. Capitol on April 23, 2024. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. diplomats are urgently seeking an exemption for Ukraine-related programs from a 90-day foreign aid freeze imposed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to documents reviewed by the Financial Times (FT) and sources familiar with the situation.

The sweeping directive, which took immediate effect, also includes "stop work" orders on existing projects.

Senior diplomats in the State Department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs requested a full waiver to exclude U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) operations in Ukraine, citing national security concerns.

"We do not know at this time whether this request will be approved — in whole or in part — but there are positive signals thus far out of Washington," an email sent to USAID staff in Ukraine on Jan. 25 read, according to the FT.

USAID in Ukraine temporarily delayed issuing "stop work" orders to its partners, aiming to provide clarity while assessing how programs align with Rubio’s directive to make the U.S. "safer, stronger, and more prosperous." Despite this, by the evening of Jan. 25 in Kyiv, some organizations began receiving official "stop work" orders, halting operations until further notice from contracting officers.

The freeze has left hundreds of foreign aid contracts, valued at over $70 billion in the 2022 fiscal year, in limbo as a review process unfolds over the next 85 days, according to the FT. Ukrainian officials and NGOs warned that the pause could jeopardize critical initiatives, including support for schools, hospitals, and infrastructure development.

Military assistance to Ukraine, which amounts to $65.9 billion since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, remains unaffected by the freeze, a Ukrainian government official confirmed to the outlet. "Military aid to Ukraine is intact," the official said. "At least as of now, and it is certainly not part of this 90-day freeze."

Rubio’s order, however, excludes specific exemptions for Ukraine within non-military programs, unlike the approved waivers for Israel, Egypt, and emergency food aid.

What leverage does Trump have over Russia in Ukraine peace negotiations? Quite a lot, experts say
Only days after U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House, he dialed up the heat on Russia with a threat of sanctions, tariffs, and negotiating “the hard way” if Russian President Vladimir Putin fails to come to the table for a peace deal with Ukraine. Trump has
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.