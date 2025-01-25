paint paint
Curated theft

Investigating the largest theft in Europe since WW2 World War II.

watch now Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Moldova, Volodymyr Zelensky, Maia Sandu, Transnistria, Energy crisis
Edit post

Zelensky, Sandu say they are ready to meet Transnistria's energy needs

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 25, 2025 4:47 PM  (Updated: ) 3 min read
Moldovan President Maia Sandu on May 17, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu said after their talks in Kyiv on Jan. 25 that they were ready to meet the energy needs of Moldova's Russian-occupied Transnistria region.

Russian natural gas supplies to Transnistria were halted on Jan. 1 due to Ukraine's decision to stop Russian gas transit, including supplies to Moldova, and Moldova's debt for gas supplies.

Earlier on Jan. 25, Sandu arrived in Kyiv on an official visit to meet with Zelensky and discuss several issues, including the energy crisis.

Sandu and Zelensky condemned Russia's decision to halt gas supplies to Transnistria, which has caused a humanitarian crisis.

Will Transnistria’s gas crisis lead to its collapse and reintegration into Moldova?
By halting natural gas supplies to Moldova on Jan. 1, Russia created an unprecedented economic crisis in the Russian-occupied part of the country — Transnistria. The crisis prompted a question: will the breakaway region, occupied by Russia since 1992, survive without Russian gas? Free-of-charge Ru…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov

The presidents reaffirmed their commitment and ability to provide "urgent and concrete solutions" to meet the energy needs of the region's people, prevent further escalation of the crisis, and restore basic services.

In their joint statement, Zelensky and Sandu also condemned Russia's "unprecedented subversive activities and hybrid attacks" against Moldova, recalling the Kremlin's interference in last year's presidential election and the referendum on Moldova's accession to the EU.

"These actions demonstrate a clear intention to systematically interfere in democratic processes to destabilize the region and undermine stability in Europe," the statement read.

Zelensky announced during the joint press conference that Ukraine is ready to send its personnel to the Cuciurgan power station, the largest power station in Moldova, located in Transnistria, to set up its operation on a different coal grade and increase electricity production.

According to Zelensky, the necessary consultations with Moldova have already taken place, and "Tiraspol is aware of this."

The Cuciurgan power station produces 200-220 megawatts of electricity, and with the help of Ukrainian specialists, this number can increase to 2 gigawatts, Zelensky claimed.

He also added that Ukraine is ready to supply coal to the power plant, and could receive electricity in return.

"It's fair: we give coal, they get electricity for themselves, for the whole of Moldova, and we get electricity for ourselves," the president said.

Russia's state-controlled energy giant Gazprom halted gas supplies to Moldova on Jan. 1 as Ukraine ended Russian gas transit through its territory. Gazprom said it had halted supplies because of Moldova's unpaid debt for gas.

Transnistria had been effectively acquiring gas free of charge — a political tool that Russia used to keep the region under its control. The breakaway region's debt for Russian gas amounts to more than $10 billion, according to Moldovagaz, a Gazprom subsidiary.

Chisinau's separate debt for Russian gas supplies totals $709 million, according to Gazprom. However, the Moldovan government recognizes only an $8.6 million debt, citing financial audits.

The end of Russian gas supplies via Ukraine has halted all industrial activity in Transnistria, Sergey Obolonik, the first deputy chairman of Transnistria's self-proclaimed government, said on Jan. 2.

Transnistria's unrecognized government had previously rejected an offer from Chisinau to help purchase gas from Europe.

As Russia cuts Transnistria from gas, stranded locals search for someone to blame
VARNIȚA, Moldova — The buzzing sound of chainsaws and generators is now common in Varnița, a village of 5,000 that borders Moldova’s Russian-controlled region of Transnistria. Located next to the Russian-controlled city of Bender (Tighina), the village is subordinated to Chișinău but depends on the…
The Kyiv IndependentPaula Erizanu
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.