Zelensky, Sandu say they are ready to meet Transnistria's energy needs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu said after their talks in Kyiv on Jan. 25 that they were ready to meet the energy needs of Moldova's Russian-occupied Transnistria region.

Russian natural gas supplies to Transnistria were halted on Jan. 1 due to Ukraine's decision to stop Russian gas transit, including supplies to Moldova, and Moldova's debt for gas supplies.

Earlier on Jan. 25, Sandu arrived in Kyiv on an official visit to meet with Zelensky and discuss several issues, including the energy crisis.

Sandu and Zelensky condemned Russia's decision to halt gas supplies to Transnistria, which has caused a humanitarian crisis.

The presidents reaffirmed their commitment and ability to provide "urgent and concrete solutions" to meet the energy needs of the region's people, prevent further escalation of the crisis, and restore basic services.

In their joint statement, Zelensky and Sandu also condemned Russia's "unprecedented subversive activities and hybrid attacks" against Moldova, recalling the Kremlin's interference in last year's presidential election and the referendum on Moldova's accession to the EU.

"These actions demonstrate a clear intention to systematically interfere in democratic processes to destabilize the region and undermine stability in Europe," the statement read.

Zelensky announced during the joint press conference that Ukraine is ready to send its personnel to the Cuciurgan power station, the largest power station in Moldova, located in Transnistria, to set up its operation on a different coal grade and increase electricity production.

According to Zelensky, the necessary consultations with Moldova have already taken place, and "Tiraspol is aware of this."

The Cuciurgan power station produces 200-220 megawatts of electricity, and with the help of Ukrainian specialists, this number can increase to 2 gigawatts, Zelensky claimed.

He also added that Ukraine is ready to supply coal to the power plant, and could receive electricity in return.

"It's fair: we give coal, they get electricity for themselves, for the whole of Moldova, and we get electricity for ourselves," the president said.

Russia's state-controlled energy giant Gazprom halted gas supplies to Moldova on Jan. 1 as Ukraine ended Russian gas transit through its territory. Gazprom said it had halted supplies because of Moldova's unpaid debt for gas.

Transnistria had been effectively acquiring gas free of charge — a political tool that Russia used to keep the region under its control. The breakaway region's debt for Russian gas amounts to more than $10 billion, according to Moldovagaz, a Gazprom subsidiary.

Chisinau's separate debt for Russian gas supplies totals $709 million, according to Gazprom. However, the Moldovan government recognizes only an $8.6 million debt, citing financial audits.

The end of Russian gas supplies via Ukraine has halted all industrial activity in Transnistria, Sergey Obolonik, the first deputy chairman of Transnistria's self-proclaimed government, said on Jan. 2.

Transnistria's unrecognized government had previously rejected an offer from Chisinau to help purchase gas from Europe.