Rubio halts most foreign aid, including Ukraine assistance, Politico reports

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Jan. 24 new guidance that halts spending on most foreign aid grants for 90 days. This directive, which took State Department officials by surprise, appears to include funding for military assistance to Ukraine, Politico reports.

According to a document obtained by the news outlet, the guidance requires staff to issue "stop-work orders" on nearly all "existing foreign assistance awards" and is effective immediately.

The Kyiv Independent can't imemdiately verify this information.

Rubio's guidance goes beyond President Donald Trump’s recent executive order, which called for a 90-day pause on foreign aid grants while the secretary reviews them. The president's order left some ambiguity about whether already appropriated funds or Ukraine aid would be affected, but Rubio's directive makes it clear that no further actions will be taken to disburse funds for already approved programs, according to current and former officials familiar with the matter.

The sweeping nature of the mandate shocked many within the department. "State just totally went nuclear on foreign assistance," one official told Politico. While the document allows some exceptions—such as foreign military financing for Egypt and Israel, emergency food assistance, and "legitimate expenses incurred prior to the date of this" guidance—its broad scope leaves room for interpretation. It also states that decisions must remain "consistent with the terms of the relevant award."

Officials believe the halt will affect key allies, including Ukraine, Jordan, and Taiwan. One State Department official and two former Biden administration officials, all speaking anonymously, voiced concerns about the potential impact on these partners. The guidance could expose the U.S. government to lawsuits for unfulfilled contracts if the terms are found to be violated. However, the directive states that decisions regarding the continuation, modification, or termination of programs will follow Rubio’s review.

The omission of Ukraine aid is particularly concerning for American officials who see supporting Ukraine as essential to defeating Russia. While Republicans, including Trump, have long criticized what they view as wasteful foreign aid under Democratic administrations, Trump has recently intensified his stance on Russia. He has threatened Moscow with sanctions if it does not end its nearly three-year invasion of Ukraine and declared that "Putin bears responsibility for ending the war."

The guidance was reviewed and cleared by several senior State Department officials, including counselor Michael Needham and policy planning director Michael Anton. The department is now tasked with preparing a report within 85 days of the guidance’s issuance.