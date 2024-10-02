The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
USAID provides $237 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, launches Rehab4U initiative

by Kateryna Hodunova October 2, 2024 9:27 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Ukrainian soldier, Maksym Morozov, suffering from a recurring back problem, does exercises with a physical therapist at a rehabilitation clinic working with injured soldiers on Sept. 23, 2023 in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched the Rehab4U project to help Ukrainians rehabilitate after the war and has allocated an additional $237 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine with the support of the U.S. State Department.

The announcement came on Oct. 2 as USAID chief Samantha Power arrived in Kyiv, marking her third visit to Ukraine since 2020.

The $13 million initiative Rehab4U aims to increase access to services and assistive technology and promote the inclusion and participation of persons with disabilities in the communities and the country's recovery, the USAID statement reads.

The project will be implemented across 15 regions in Ukraine to ensure "a nationwide impact."

The additional $237 million in aid is intended to help partners "provide life-saving assistance, including critical winterization preparedness aid ahead of the harsh winter months," according to USAID.

According to an International Energy Agency (IEA) report, Ukraine's electricity shortage could reach 6 gigawatts this winter due to Russia's attacks targeting the country's energy infrastructure, which is about one-third of the expected peak demand. This summer, the power shortage was 2.5 GW when Ukrainian cities were already experiencing extended blackouts.

The agency said that the allocated assistance also aims to support U.N. partners and non-governmental organizations in providing medical services to the local population, housing and its repair, and restoration of heating and water supply systems, among other needs.

US will finance printing of 3 million textbooks for Ukrainian students
The United States, through USAID, will finance the printing of over 3 million textbooks for primary school students in Ukraine, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
12:51 PM  (Updated: )

Ukrainian forces withdraw from Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

"The higher command authorized a manoeuvre to withdraw units from Vuhledar in order to save personnel and military equipment and take up a position for further operations," Ukraine's Khortytsia group of forces said on Oct. 2.
4:02 AM

US sanctions Russia-based cybercrime group 'Evil Corp.'

"Evil Corp has used the Dridex malware to infect computers and harvest login credentials from hundreds of banks and other financial institutions in over 40 countries, resulting in more than $100 million in theft losses and damage suffered by U.S. and international financial institutions and their customers," said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.
1:12 AM

Ukraine evacuates 179 people from Lebanon.

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) and Foreign Ministry evacuated 179 people, including 134 Ukrainian citizens, following Israel's ground incursion into southern Lebanon, the Foreign Ministry reported on Oct. 1.
12:00 AM

FM Sybiha meets Polish president in Warsaw.

"We discussed Ukraine's priority defense needs, further military aid, invitation for Ukraine to join NATO, and our path to EU membership," Sybiha said. The meeting comes at a time of heightened tensions between Poland and Ukraine.
