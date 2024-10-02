USAID provides $237 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, launches Rehab4U initiative

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched the Rehab4U project to help Ukrainians rehabilitate after the war and has allocated an additional $237 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine with the support of the U.S. State Department.

The announcement came on Oct. 2 as USAID chief Samantha Power arrived in Kyiv, marking her third visit to Ukraine since 2020.

The $13 million initiative Rehab4U aims to increase access to services and assistive technology and promote the inclusion and participation of persons with disabilities in the communities and the country's recovery, the USAID statement reads.

The project will be implemented across 15 regions in Ukraine to ensure "a nationwide impact."

The additional $237 million in aid is intended to help partners "provide life-saving assistance, including critical winterization preparedness aid ahead of the harsh winter months," according to USAID.

According to an International Energy Agency (IEA) report, Ukraine's electricity shortage could reach 6 gigawatts this winter due to Russia's attacks targeting the country's energy infrastructure, which is about one-third of the expected peak demand. This summer, the power shortage was 2.5 GW when Ukrainian cities were already experiencing extended blackouts.

The agency said that the allocated assistance also aims to support U.N. partners and non-governmental organizations in providing medical services to the local population, housing and its repair, and restoration of heating and water supply systems, among other needs.