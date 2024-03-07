Authorities: Russia launches airstrike against Sumy

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia carried out an aerial missile attack against the northeastern city of Sumy, the regional military administration reported in the afternoon on March 7.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were reportedly damaged. Further consequences of the attack are being determined, officials said.

Local media reported explosions in the city at around 2:40 p.m. local time. Although regional authorities reported an airstrike, the announcement was preceded by ballistic missile warnings and unconfirmed claims of an S-300 missile attack against the city.

Russia carried out a drone attack against Sumy in the early hours of March 6, injuring four people and causing damage to multiple homes, schools, and medical centers.

Sumy Suspilne wrote that the local hospital No. 5 was damaged in the March 6 drone strike, leaving the institution temporarily without electricity and hot water.

Sumy Oblast borders lies on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia and suffers regular attacks from Russian forces.