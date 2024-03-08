Skip to content
Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1

by Sonya Bandouil March 8, 2024 6:44 AM 1 min read
Illustrated map of Ukraine, with Sumy Oblast noted in red. (Ruslan Maiborodin)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces fired at the Sumy Oblast border 32 times on March 7, striking 11 communities, the regional military administration reported. A civilian was injured in Sumy as a result of shelling.

A reported missile attack on Sumy also damaged a school, a central hospital, a regional emergency medical center, and a water utility facility.

The attacks caused over 233 explosions in the area. The communities of Sumy, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Svesa, and Znob-Novhorodske.

Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, drones, and grenade launchers. At least 15 mines were dropped onto the Velyka Pysarivka community.

Earlier this week, a Russian drone strike in Sumy during the early hours of March 6 injured four people and caused damage to multiple homes, schools, and medical centers.

Smaller towns along the Sumy Oblast border were also targeted in Russian attacks throughout March 6.

Russian forces reportedly dropped four aerial bombs over Seredyna-Buda, including one that contained cluster munitions.

The residents of Sumy Oblast's border villages are subject to near-daily attacks from nearby Russian troops.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
