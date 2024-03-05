Skip to content
Authorities: Russian strike in Sumy Oblast injures man

by Dinara Khalilova March 5, 2024 11:50 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Local residents walk by a building damaged as a result of hostilities on Dec. 7, 2023, in Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast, Ukraine. (Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck the Seredyna-Buda community in Sumy Oblast with multiple-launch rocket systems on March 5, wounding a local man, the regional administration reported.

Settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the border with Russia.

Russian troops launched a total of 37 strikes against 12 communities in Sumy Oblast on March 5, the regional authorities said on Facebook.

Over 200 explosions were reportedly recorded.

Russian attacks earlier the same day killed two people in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts and wounded another two in the city of Kherson, according to regional officials.

They mourned loss of their apartment. Then, Russia destroyed their whole city
Olha Pankova, 39, had hoped to spend the rest of her life in Avdiivka. She had built a lovely home for herself and her children and wanted to grow old in the small Donetsk Oblast town, once home to almost 30,000 residents. But that was before Russia turned her
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko


Author: Dinara Khalilova
Media: Russian helicopter destroyed on Sergey Kotov vessel.

In a conversation allegedly intercepted by Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), a Russian commander claimed that the Russian patrol ship Sergey Kotov, reportedly destroyed near occupied Crimea on March 5, had a helicopter on board.
12:44 PM

Macron to discuss ammunition for Ukraine during Prague visit.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Prague on March 5 to meet Czech President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala and discuss plans to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside of Europe, among other topics, Czech Television reported.
