Authorities: Russian strike in Sumy Oblast injures man

Russian forces struck the Seredyna-Buda community in Sumy Oblast with multiple-launch rocket systems on March 5, wounding a local man, the regional administration reported.

Settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the border with Russia.

Russian troops launched a total of 37 strikes against 12 communities in Sumy Oblast on March 5, the regional authorities said on Facebook.

Over 200 explosions were reportedly recorded.

Russian attacks earlier the same day killed two people in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts and wounded another two in the city of Kherson, according to regional officials.



