Governor: 4 people hospitalized after Russian missile strike on Sumy

"Nearly 10 people" were injured, with four of them hospitalized, in Russia's missile strike against Sumy on March 7, Sumy Oblast Governor Volodymyr Artiukh said on television.

The attack struck Sumy at 2:42 p.m. local time, damaging the central city hospital, a regional emergency medical center, a school, and water supply infrastructure, according to the local authorities.

The emergency services were still working on eliminating the consequences of the attack and providing assistance as of 8 p.m., Artiukh said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address that there were "injured and killed" in the March 7 attack on Sumy.

However, the local authorities haven't reported any fatalities.

Sumy Oblast lies on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia and is regularly targeted by daily Russian attacks.

This missile strike against the regional capital of Sumy was the first one since July. That attack damaged a local educational institution, killed one, and injured at least 17 people.