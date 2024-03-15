Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Vinnytsia Oblast, Drone attack, War, Civilian casualties
Death toll in Russian attack on residential building in Vinnytsia Oblast rises to 2

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 15, 2024 9:47 AM 2 min read
An image from the site of the attack in Vinnytsia Oblast on March 14, 2024. (Serhii Borzov / Telegram)
The death toll in a Russian drone attack in Vinnytsia Oblast on the evening of March 14 has risen to two as another person died in the hospital, Governor Serhii Borzov said.

Three more people injured in the attack that hit a residential building remain in the hospital, according to Borzov's update on Telegram.  

The deceased resident was a 53-year-old woman, according to Ukraine's National Police. Her 52-year-old husband was killed in the attack the day before. The couple's 26-year-old son was rescued from under the rubble and is being provided with medical care, police said.

Vinnytsia Oblast lies in the central-western part of Ukraine, some 300 kilometers (180 miles) from the front line.

This is the fourth Russian attack that hit a residential building over the past week.

The March 12 missile strike against a nine-story apartment building in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killed five residents, and injured 50, including children.

A total of two people were killed and seven wounded as a result of an airstrike on a residential building in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, on March 13. On the same day, a drone attack on a five-story apartment building in Sumy killed three people and injured at least 12.

