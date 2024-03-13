Governor: Russian attack on residential building in Myrnohrad kills 2, injures 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on a five-story apartment building in the town of Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast killed two people and injured five, oblast governor Vadym Filashkin said on March 13.

Russia dropped a Grom-E1 bomb on Myrnohrad at around 11 p.m. on March 12, damaging four houses, according to authorities.

"Among the wounded, one person is in serious condition and three are in moderate condition," Filashkin said, urging people to evacuate from Donetsk Oblast due to constant Russian shelling.

A 13-year-old girl was rescued from the rubble of the five-story building. She was not injured, the governor said.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on an apartment building in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, on the evening of March 12, 2024. (Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office)

Donetsk Oblast, partially occupied by Russian forces since 2014, suffers regular attacks, and local officials report losses among the civilian population virtually on a daily basis.

Over the past day, Russia attacked two more residential high-rise buildings in Ukraine.

In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, four people were killed, and 44 others were injured in the attack. At least eight residents of a destroyed five-story building were injured in Sumy, three people are considered missing.