Update: Russian June 1 attack on Kyiv kills 3 people, including 1 child, says Kyiv police

by Dinara Khalilova June 1, 2023 9:45 AM
A building damaged by a Russian missile attack on Kyiv on June 1, 2023. (Kyiv department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian missile attack on Kyiv overnight on June 1 killed three civilians, including a child, and injured 11 more people, reported the Kyiv police.

A 33-year-old woman and a 34-year-old woman with her 9-year-old daughter were killed in the Desnianskyi district, where Russian missile debris fell on a clinic and a residential building.

According to the Kyiv police, the Russian missile strike also damaged houses, non-residential buildings, and cars.

Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said that two children were among the three killed people, and 14 people were injured.

The husband of the 33-year-old killed woman told Suspilne news outlet that his wife was trying to get into a shelter, which turned out to be closed.

"There was an air raid (alarm), and people ran to the shelter. The shelter was simply locked… People knocked, knocked for a very long time… There were women, children, and no one opened it... At that moment, it (debris) hit," said the husband.

Russian troops launched ten ballistic and cruise Iskander missiles at Kyiv — all of them were shot down by Ukraine's air defenses, according to the Air Force. Missile debris fell only ten minutes after the air raid alert started, Suspline wrote, citing Kyiv residents.

Following the Suspilne report, Klitschko wrote on Telegram that local authorities started investigating why there was no access to the clinic's shelter.

"All decisions regarding the actions of responsible persons will be made today and immediately," added Klitschko.

Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office also started an investigation at the medical facility, the office's spokesperson Nadiia Maksymets told Ukrainska Pravda media outlet. The Kyiv police reported opening a criminal case under Article 367-2 of Ukraine's Criminal Code, which covers official negligence with serious consequences.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
