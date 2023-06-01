Mayor: Russian strike on Kyiv kills 3 civilians, including 2 children.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strike on Kyiv killed three civilians, including two children, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko.

The June 1 attack also injured 14 people in Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi districts of Kyiv, Klitschko wrote in a Telegram post. Nine of the injured civilians required hospital care, the rest received help from the emergency services.

In Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi districts, debris caused fire on roads, which have been extinguished. Debris also fell on a clinic and a residential building in Desnianskyi district.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed all Russian aerial targets, according to the preliminary information from Kyiv City Military Administration head Serhii Popko. Russia likely used cruise and ballistic missiles in the attack, Popko wrote citing preliminary information.

In May, Russia launched 17 attacks against Kyiv. On May 31, U.S. National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby announced that the U.S. will provide Ukraine with more air defense in response to the upsurge in Russian attacks.