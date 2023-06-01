Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Mayor: Russian strike on Kyiv kills 3 civilians, including 2 children.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 1, 2023 5:11 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strike on Kyiv killed three civilians, including two children, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko.

The June 1 attack also injured 14 people in Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi districts of Kyiv, Klitschko wrote in a Telegram post. Nine of the injured civilians required hospital care, the rest received help from the emergency services.

In Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi districts, debris caused fire on roads, which have been extinguished. Debris also fell on a clinic and a residential building in Desnianskyi district.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed all Russian aerial targets, according to the preliminary information from Kyiv City Military Administration head Serhii Popko. Russia likely used cruise and ballistic missiles in the attack, Popko wrote citing preliminary information.

In May, Russia launched 17 attacks against Kyiv. On May 31, U.S. National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby announced that the U.S. will provide Ukraine with more air defense in response to the upsurge in Russian attacks.

Ukraine war latest: US provides more air defense following upsurge in Russian attacks
Key Developments on May 31: * US to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems, ammunition * Ombudsman: Ukraine’s POWs and abducted children are transported through Belarus * Zelensky visits Odesa Oblast, introduces new governor * Russian shelling injures 3 children in Dnipropetrovsk, Kherso…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.