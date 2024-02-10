Skip to content
UPDATE: Russian attack on Kharkiv causes mass fire, killing 1

by Rachel Amran February 10, 2024 2:10 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian strike on Kharkiv Oblast on Feb. 10. 2024. (Suspilne Kharkiv/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Russian snipers struck a gas station in Kharkiv, creating a large fire that engulfed 15 residential homes, and killed one person, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office announced via Telegram. At least two people have been reported injured. Over 50 Kharkiv residents, including two children, have been evacuated.

The fire is still ongoing. Earlier tonight, Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the area of the fire was about 3,700 square meters.

A dead body was recovered from underneath the rubble at around 2:01 a.m. local time.

Nearly two hours later, local authorities told Suspilne Kharkiv that a 45-year-old man was hospitalized with first- and second-degree burns and a 61-year-old woman who inhaled carbon monoxide was also hospitalized.

Emergency services are still searching for individuals trapped within the burning buildings. So far, four people have been rescued.

(Suspilne Kharkiv/Telegram)
(Suspilne Kharkiv/Telegram)

Oleksandr Filchakov, head of the regional prosecutor's office stated that the number of casualties may increase as the situation continues to develop.

Filchakov also revealed details of tonight's attack on Kharkiv.

"The Russian military previously launched Shahed drones from the territory of the Belgorod region," Filchakov stated. "Three drones hit the Nemyshlyanskyi district of Kharkiv. As a result, an object of critical infrastructure was destroyed. There was a large amount of fuel, which is why the consequences of the fire were so terrible."

The Russian military has regularly targeted Kharkiv and settlements in the oblast since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Over the past few weeks, the number of attacks on the city has increased.

Russian air strike on Kherson Oblast’s Beryslav injures woman, damages houses
Russian forces launched an air strike on the city of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, wounding a woman and damaging homes and infrastructure, the regional administration reported on Feb. 9.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Rachel Amran
