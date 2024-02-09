Russian air strike on Kherson Oblast’s Beryslav injures woman, damages houses

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched an air strike on the city of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, wounding a woman and damaging homes and infrastructure, the regional administration reported on Feb. 9.

Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River, such as Beryslav, in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the east bank, from where they have been regularly targeting the liberated area, resulting in multiple civilian casualties.

A 60-year-old woman suffered a concussion when Russia hit Beryslav and received medical assistance, according to the Kherson Oblast authorities.

The air strike reportedly damaged houses and a critical infrastructure facility in Beryslav.

Russian forces launched 82 attacks against Kherson Oblast on Feb. 8 and overnight, killing two people and injuring one, Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor, said early on Feb. 9.

The strikes damaged a medical institution and critical infrastructure in the region, according to Prokudin.