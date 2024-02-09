Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Kherson Oblast, Russian attack
Edit post

Russian air strike on Kherson Oblast’s Beryslav injures woman, damages houses

by Dinara Khalilova February 9, 2024 7:51 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian air strike on Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, on Feb. 9, 2024. (Kherson Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched an air strike on the city of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, wounding a woman and damaging homes and infrastructure, the regional administration reported on Feb. 9.

Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River, such as Beryslav, in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the east bank, from where they have been regularly targeting the liberated area, resulting in multiple civilian casualties.

A 60-year-old woman suffered a concussion when Russia hit Beryslav and received medical assistance, according to the Kherson Oblast authorities.

The air strike reportedly damaged houses and a critical infrastructure facility in Beryslav.

Russian forces launched 82 attacks against Kherson Oblast on Feb. 8 and overnight, killing two people and injuring one, Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor, said early on Feb. 9.

The strikes damaged a medical institution and critical infrastructure in the region, according to Prokudin.

Under deadly attacks, Kherson fights to keep life going 1 year after liberation
Sitting in a pitch-dark kitchen with just the flashlight on, 70-year-old Viacheslav Bezprozvanyi warned of an incoming shelling as soon as he heard a swish over him. Split seconds later, a thick thud of shelling hit the ground a few hundred meters away. The house shook, knocking off a
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:28 PM

Danilov: No Ukrainian POWs on crashed Russian IL-76 aircraft.

Despite Russia's claims, there were no Ukrainian prisoners of war on the downed Russian Il-76 transport plane that crashed on Jan. 24, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov told Babel in an interview that was published on Feb. 9.
6:34 PM

Umerov holds first meeting with Syrskyi as chief commander.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held his first meeting with General Oleksandr Syrskyi after his appointment as Ukraine's new commander-in-chief to discuss plans for the country's Armed Forces in 2024, the Defense Ministry reported on Feb. 9.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.