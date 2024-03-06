Update: Death toll of Russian Feb. 7 attack on Kyiv rises to 6

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of a Russian missile attack against Kyiv on Feb. 7 has risen to six as a man died in the hospital, the Suspilne news outlet reported, citing his relatives.

Russia launched a mass strike against Ukraine on Feb. 7, targeting the capital and other cities like Mykolaiv and Kharkiv.

A high-rise building in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district was hit and caught on fire, leaving several people dead and dozens injured. Over 50 people suffered injuries in the city during the attack.

Yurii Nosov, who was injured in the fire, died in the hospital after doctors fought for his life for three weeks, his friends said on Facebook. Nosov's daughter Anastasia was also killed in the attack, Suspilne wrote.

Russia launched a number of large-scale missile attacks against Ukrainian cities over the winter, killing dozens and injuring hundreds of civilians.