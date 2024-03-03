Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Shahed drones
Edit post

Update: Death toll of Russian attack against Odesa rises to 10

by Kateryna Hodunova March 3, 2024 9:41 AM 2 min read
A section of a residential building destroyed by a Russian drone in Odesa, Ukraine, on March 2, 2024. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of a Russian drone attack against Odesa on March 2 has risen to 10 as the body of an eight-month-old infant was found under the rubble, Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said on March 3.

The overnight strike hit a multi-story building in the southern city, destroying 18 apartments and trapping people under the rubble.

Among the 10 killed were four-month-old and three-year-old boys. Eight people were injured, including a three-year-old girl.

Search and rescue operations continue, according to the State Emergency Service.

Ukraine came under a drone attack on March 2, with the Air Force reporting 14 of the 17 Russian Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) shot down.

President Volodymyr Zelensky after the attack on Odesa urged allies to transfer weapons to Ukraine quicklier, saying that their "political games and disputes" are limiting the country's defense.

Due to the attack, Kiper announced a day of mourning on March 3.

Theodoros Roussopoulos, the president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink earlier condemned Russia’s overnight attack on Odesa.

West’s response to Macron comments on troops to Ukraine reveal discord, weakness, experts say
French President Emmanuel Macron was left on his lonesome by his fellow European allies after saying that the possibility of sending Western troops on the ground in Ukraine should not be “ruled out” in the future. Macron made the remarks on Feb. 26 at a gathering of 20 European heads
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:34 PM

Air Force: Ukraine downs another Russian Su-34 jet.

The destruction of the jet is the latest in a recent uptick of downed Russian planes. This list includes 12 Su-34 fighter bombers, two Su-35 fighter jets, and a rare A-50 military spy plane. Another A-50 aircraft was downed a month prior.
3:36 PM

Slovak FM meets Lavrov in Turkey.

Slovakian Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Turkey on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey, on March 2.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.