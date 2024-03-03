Update: Death toll of Russian attack against Odesa rises to 10

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of a Russian drone attack against Odesa on March 2 has risen to 10 as the body of an eight-month-old infant was found under the rubble, Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said on March 3.

The overnight strike hit a multi-story building in the southern city, destroying 18 apartments and trapping people under the rubble.

Among the 10 killed were four-month-old and three-year-old boys. Eight people were injured, including a three-year-old girl.

Search and rescue operations continue, according to the State Emergency Service.

Ukraine came under a drone attack on March 2, with the Air Force reporting 14 of the 17 Russian Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) shot down.

President Volodymyr Zelensky after the attack on Odesa urged allies to transfer weapons to Ukraine quicklier, saying that their "political games and disputes" are limiting the country's defense.

Due to the attack, Kiper announced a day of mourning on March 3.

Theodoros Roussopoulos, the president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink earlier condemned Russia’s overnight attack on Odesa.