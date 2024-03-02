UPDATE: Russian drone attack on Odesa kills 1, injures 7

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

A Russian drone attack on Odesa killed one person and injured at least seven others, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported on March 2.

Among the seven injured is a three-year-old boy who is currently being hospitalized for a wounded leg. Six adults are reportedly in moderate condition. Information about the victim killed in the attack is not yet available.

A Russian drone attack was announced in Odesa at around 12:40 a.m. local time.

Kiper stated that authorities are continuing search and rescue.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.