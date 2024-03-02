Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Odesa Oblast, Odesa, Drone attack, War, Ukraine
Edit post

UPDATE: Russian drone attack on Odesa kills 1, injures 7

by Rachel Amran March 2, 2024 3:08 AM 1 min read
A Russian attack drone downed over Odesa Oblast on the evening of Dec. 22, 2023. Illustrative purposes only. (Southern Defense Forces / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

A Russian drone attack on Odesa killed one person and injured at least seven others, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported on March 2.

Among the seven injured is a three-year-old boy who is currently being hospitalized for a wounded leg. Six adults are reportedly in moderate condition. Information about the victim killed in the attack is not yet available.

A Russian drone attack was announced in Odesa at around 12:40 a.m. local time.

Kiper stated that authorities are continuing search and rescue.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine signs long-term security agreement with Netherlands
Key developments on March 1: * Rutte signs Dutch-Ukrainian long-term security agreement in Kharkiv * Military: Ukraine partially retakes ground near Avdiivka while Russia pushes toward Chasiv Yar * Defense Ministry: Ukraine downs 13 Russian aircraft in February * Russian proxy says air defense…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:00 PM

Ukrainian, Czech interior ministers meet in Lviv.

Czech Interior Minister Vít Rakusan traveled to Lviv to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Ihor Klymenko and sign a declaration on directions of cooperation between their departments, Klymenko said on March 1.
5:46 PM

Bloomberg: Macron-Scholz split hurting Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are not getting along, and Macron's recent suggestion of a possible deployment of Western troops in Ukraine has further fueled the disagreement, Bloomberg reported on March 1, citing unnamed officials familiar with the matter.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.